How the Titans, Derrick Henry surprised the Crows, Lamar Jackson in the annoying divisional playoff

How did the Titans achieve the largest AFC divisional tiebreaker in nine years, Saturday's 28-12 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore? Simple: they played their physical soccer style better with runner Derrick Henry than the Ravens with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Henry, the current NFL champion, ran for 195 yards on 30 carries against a Ravens career defense that ranked fifth in the league during the regular season. He also contributed to the air game, as usual, at key moments for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and even threw a jump pass touchdown on a trick play after taking a direct snap. Henry's performance came less than a week after he ran for 182 yards in the Patriots' surprise in New England for the wilds of the Titans.

The Titans are the first seed number 6 to beat seed number 1 since the Jets surprised the Patriots in 2011. The Ravens entered the game with a 14-2 record and had won 12 consecutive games. They led the league in scoring offense, averaging 33.2 points per game. With Jackson setting a record of ground yards by a QB, they had the most prolific ground attack in NFL history, averaging 206.0 yards per game, or nearly 70 more than the Henry-driven Titans.

The offensive line of Henry and the Titans imposed his will.

The Patriots knew that Henry would run often and were helpless. The Crows experienced that same feeling. The Titans have a strong line anchored by tackles Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin. They also use additional blockers in their closed-end stable. Henry is extremely difficult to knock down after initial contact, and the Ravens were pushed and worn. They were also too aggressive and undisciplined sometimes trying to stop Henry, which led him to jump out to run, including a 66-yard kick.

The Titans made the Ravens' high school not a factor.

When Tennessee wasn't running effectively with Henry, he didn't have Tannehill trying to force action against cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, who are the Baltimore defense force. The rookie A.J. Brown only achieved three goals and two touches; Fighter Corey Davis was also quiet, apart from catching Henry's scoring pass. The Titans chose their places well; they got the tight end Jonnu Smith free in the red zone and used the speed of the deep threat Kalif Raymond for another scoring shot while playing out of the race. It is difficult for a team to use their fast pass and secondary to their advantage when a QB like Tannehill recoils only 15 times in 60 minutes.

The Titans remained disciplined while taking Jackson into the reading area.

Jackson finished with rushed numbers (143 yards in 20 attempts), but much of that production occurred when the Titans were playing in the area's coverage with a big advantage in the second half, when it was okay to give them those running lanes. The first seven fundamentally solid defensive coordinator Dean Pees studied his keys and prepared for the ghost movement. Before worrying about Jackson, they made sure that Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards (nine carries combined for 42 yards) didn't complement Jackson in the traditional running game.

The Titans also faced each other well at all levels, including Jackson's arrest in two critical fourth and short career attempts. Unlike the Ravens, the Titans were not caught in the wash in advance. It takes a total effort of the team to stop a historic attack by land. The Titans had everyone locked up to do what they had to do in each position, neither more nor less.

The Titans forced Jackson and the Crows to convert lower percentage passes outside.

Jackson finished with 365 yards per pass, but was only 31 for 59. He averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt and scored a terrible 63.2, unlike most of his regular season games. He was also fired four times.

Led by cornerback Logan Ryan, who does his best job in the groove, and protects Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro (who had an interception each), the Titans, for the most part, took Jackson's center off the field and They limited the damage of their internal receptors and tight ends. The Titans were well giving up the occasional great play on the field to receive the fast rookie catcher Marquise Brown or the second-year tight end Hayden Hurst. They made Jackson hold the ball further and gain time to shoot down the field or take off and run; He did not escape enough to be effective.

The Titans asserted themselves with Henry and took Jackson's trust.

Tennessee took advantage of the momentum early and did not release it. Meanwhile, Jackson changed the loot of the regular season for the restlessness he showed for the last time in the Baltimore playoff loss to the Chargers last year. Things collapsed around him for the first time in a long time, and the Titans' defense made sure he was shocked to the point of not being able to recover in time to lead a winning rally.

In addition to their physical advantage, the Titans showed superior mental resistance in a hostile environment, as they increased pressure on Jackson, who was already thinking about shaking off his unstable playoff debut. Jackson delivered a second MVP season, but still had a bitter end.

Once again, the Titans, with the attitude instilled in them by coach Mike Vrabel, are moving forward. Once again, the Ravens are looking for more answers around Jackson.