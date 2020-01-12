Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes throws five touchdowns in a big comeback | NFL news

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday and the winner will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami

















Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns in the epic Kansas City return victory against the Texans

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes when the Kansas City Chiefs returned from a 24-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 and advance to the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs scored 41 unanswered points and touchdowns in seven consecutive units to set up a meeting with the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.

Mahomes completed 23 of 35 passes for 321 yards, with three of his five scores aimed at tight end Travis Kelce, who accumulated 134 receiving yards in 10 catches. Damien Williams had two hasty touchdowns and added one by air.

Travis Kelce had a great day for the Chiefs with 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson had 388 aerial yards, two pass scores and an accelerated TD, but finally could not keep up with the attack of Mahomes and Kansas City.

Texans began winning the coin toss, choosing to receive and taking it straight to the field with ease. With Will Fuller back in the lineup after losing the victory over the Bills, a false screen attracted defenders to the fast catcher, which allowed Kenny Stills to free himself at a score of 54 yards.

After a fall from Kelce ended with the Chiefs' first drive, Houston surprised the Arrowhead Stadium crowd with a clearing block and a touchdown back. Barkevious Mingo blocked Dustin Colquitt's kick, and rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson picked up the ball and pulled it back 10 yards, leaving the Chiefs in a two-touchdown hole early.

Kenny Stills opened the score for Texans

The teams then exchanged punts, but upon returning from Kansas City, Tyreek Hill let the ball slip through his arms and the Texans were alert again on special teams and were able to recover on the Kansas City six-yard line. When Deshaun Watson found Darren Fells from four yards to put 21-0 in Houston, there was still a minute left in the first quarter.

To start the second, after DeAndre Hopkins and Stills had helped the Texans reach a quarter and one on the 13-yard line of Kansas City, Houston seemed ready to do so, but Bill O & # 39; Brien settled for three points and a 24-0. lead.

Then the bosses woke up.

In just three plays and 59 seconds of possession, Kansas City got on the board. Mecole Hardman threw himself for a 58-yard kickoff return, Kelce picked up 25 defenders carrying him on the back and Mahomes found Damien Williams off the field for a 17-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs began their return with a great kick-off return and two great plays by Kelce and Damien Williams to take their first touchdown of the game.

Perhaps trying to compensate for his conservative decision to kick in the previous unit, O & # 39; Brien chose to execute a false clearance in the fourth and four from his own 31, but the Chiefs were alert, Daniel Sorensen knocked down Justin Reid and gave him to the Chiefs a great field position. Mahomes took advantage of turning the ball towards Travis Kelce from five yards to make it 24-14 just 23 seconds after the first score.

Then, less than four minutes after his first touchdown, Kansas City had scored again through the same duo. DeAndre Carter was hit hard on Houston's kickback, and Sorensen was involved again when he took the ball. Darwin Thompson took him to the six-yard line and Kelce again managed to open when Mahomes rolled to the right and hit his large tight wing.

Andy Reid's team will host the Tennessee Titans next week and the winner will head to the Super Bowl

After forcing a clearance again, the Chiefs had the opportunity to take the lead before halftime, and completed the return with a third consecutive touchdown from Mahomes to Kelce. Hill ran for 20 yards, Mahomes ran for 21, and Kelce added 20 of his before last season's MVP got some magic.

Rolling to the left with no one open, Mahomes turned the ball away from his body, as he dragged his toe to remain behind the scrimmage line, Kelce right on the goal line for a five-yard touchdown and a lead advantage. 28-21.

Ka & # 39; Fairiirba's 51-yard field goal attempt just before halfway for Houston sailed widely, and the Chiefs maintained their momentum when they started the second.

Sammy Watkins' 48-yard capture and race set up another Kansas City touchdown, and this time it was Damien Williams who entered from a yard. Harrison Butker's extra lost point meant the Chiefs were up 34-21.

Then, after receiving the ball, Kansas City returned 41 straight points with Williams' second score. Kelce was once again involved, picking up 28 yards to start driving, before two defensive penalties set Williams to run from five and give Kansas City 41 points unanswered.

Watson kept the Texans alive with an 11-yard immersion in the pylon to finish the third quarter while reducing the deficit to 41-28, but the Chiefs became their seventh consecutive touchdown when Mahomes threw his fifth touchdown of the day to Blake Campana.

The 75-yard unit only took four plays and 1:32 off the clock when Mahomes found Kelce for 23, Hardman for 28, Watkins for 28 and Bell for eight.

Houston turned the ball down the next time, and the touchdown streak came to an end when Butker kicked a field goal to put it 51-31 with eight minutes remaining, and Kansas City closed the game with two more quarters. Down in the final minutes.