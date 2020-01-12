Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch Director, says Group

A prominent human rights activist said immigration authorities denied him entry to Hong Kong on Sunday, whom he accused of trying to impede the publication of a report that highlights repressive governments around the world.
The activist, Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter and in a statement that he was rejected at Hong Kong International Airport after arriving from New York and was told he was being blocked for "immigration reasons."
Mr. Roth, a citizen of the United States, had planned to hold a press conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday to discuss the findings of an annual report published by his organization on human rights practices in almost 100 countries.
In the opening rehearsal of the 652-page World Report, Mr. Roth criticizes China for "carrying out an intensive attack on the global system to enforce human rights." Human Rights Watch noted that Mr. Roth had visited Hong Kong previously on numerous occasions, including in April 2018 to draw attention to a report on gender discrimination in the Chinese labor market.
"My denial of entry pales in comparison to the harassment that Chinese activists routinely suffer: jail, torture and forced disappearance simply for trying to guarantee the basic rights of their fellow citizens," Roth said in the statement.
Instead, Mr. Roth will hold the press conference on Tuesday at the United Nations in New York.
A representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the local governing body, was not immediately available for comment. A request for comments was also left for the Chinese government office that oversees Hong Kong and Macao.
The refusal to grant Mr. Roth access to Hong Kong came amid the continuing clash of protesters in favor of democracy and the local authorities that have the backing of the communist government of mainland China.
The turmoil has strained relations between the United States and China, with President Trump In November, legislation was signed that authorized sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for human rights abuses. At the same time, Trump has been trying to negotiate a trade agreement with Chinese leaders.
The fight has also created tensions in the world of professional sports. In October, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a picture on Twitter that supported protesters in favor of democracy in Hong Kong, and LeBron James faced a violent reaction to saying Mr. Morey " he was not educated about the situation in question. " "
In December, China announced that it would impose "sanctions,quot; against several nonprofit organizations in favor of democracy based in the United States, including Human Rights Watch.
No further explanations of the so-called sanctions were given, the organization said Sunday. He noted that the Chinese government had blocked the visit of other human rights observers, a photographer and an academic to Hong Kong because they had expressed criticism of the Chinese mainland government.
"This disappointing action is another sign that Beijing is reinforcing its oppressive control over Hong Kong and further restricting the limited freedom that the people of Hong Kong enjoy under & # 39; one country, two systems & # 39;" said Roth . "Concerned governments should take a firm stand against the repression of China, which a large number of people have protested for months."