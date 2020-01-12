Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch Director, says Group

A prominent human rights activist said immigration authorities denied him entry to Hong Kong on Sunday, whom he accused of trying to impede the publication of a report that highlights repressive governments around the world.

The activist, Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter and in a statement that he was rejected at Hong Kong International Airport after arriving from New York and was told he was being blocked for "immigration reasons."

Mr. Roth, a citizen of the United States, had planned to hold a press conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday to discuss the findings of an annual report published by his organization on human rights practices in almost 100 countries.

In the opening rehearsal of the 652-page World Report, Mr. Roth criticizes China for "carrying out an intensive attack on the global system to enforce human rights." Human Rights Watch noted that Mr. Roth had visited Hong Kong previously on numerous occasions, including in April 2018 to draw attention to a report on gender discrimination in the Chinese labor market.