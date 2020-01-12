Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch director | News

%MINIFYHTML91805f14a2930f17b3840e8f89db7b399% %MINIFYHTML91805f14a2930f17b3840e8f89db7b3910%

The global head of Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said he has been denied entry to Hong Kong, where he planned to release the organization's latest global report this week.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of the human rights group, said Sunday that it was the first time he was blocked from entering the Hong Kong airport when he had freely entered the past.

The focus of the next HRW report is China's efforts to "deliberately undermine the international human rights system," Roth said in a video posted on Twitter.

I flew to Hong Kong to free @HRWThe new World Report. This year describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities simply blocked my entrance to Hong Kong, which illustrates the worsening problem. https://t.co/GRUaGh8QUb pic.twitter.com/iTHVEXdbwO – Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 12, 2020

The measure to ban Roth follows China's promise last month to sanction organizations that said they "performed poorly,quot; in relation to anti-government protests that have rocked Hong Kong for more than seven months.

In addition to HRW, the National Foundation for Democracy and the House of Freedom were among the groups cited by Beijing for sanctions.

During seven months of sometimes violent anti-government protests, the Chinese-ruled city has banned several activists, foreign journalists and academics.

"This year (the new world report) describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities simply blocked my entrance to Hong Kong, illustrating the worsening of the problem," Roth said, adding that the authorities only cited "immigration reasons,quot;.

The Hong Kong government did not have an immediate response to Reuters questions about why Roth was denied entry.

& # 39; Disappointing action & # 39;

New York-based HRW was scheduled to publish its 652-page World Report 2020 at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Hong Kong on January 15.

Roth would now release the report on January 14 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the organization said in a statement.

"This disappointing action is another sign that Beijing is reinforcing its oppressive control over Hong Kong and further restricting the limited freedom that the people of Hong Kong enjoy under & # 39; one country, two systems & # 39;" said Roth in a statement issued by HRW.

The human rights group said an official from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had threatened to impose unspecified "sanctions,quot; against him and several pro-democratic organizations based in the United States in early December.

Since then, neither the Beijing nor the Hong Kong authorities have provided more details, he added.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997. Under the framework of & # 39; a country, two systems & # 39 ;, the territory was promised greater democratic rights than those granted to mainland China.

But protesters say their freedoms have been constantly eroding under Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fomenting the riots.