Hassan Nasrallah: attacks on Iraqi bases are only the beginning | News

The leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah said that Iran's missile attacks against two Iraqi bases that house US troops was only the beginning of reprisals for the murder of an Iranian high general in an attack with drones.

In a 90-minute speech on Sunday, Hassan Nasrallah called the attacks a "slap,quot; to Washington, describing the attacks as the "first step on a long road,quot; that will ensure that US troops withdraw from the Middle East.

"The Americans must withdraw their bases, soldiers, officers and ships from our region. They should leave," he said. The attacks caused no casualties and seemed to have been mainly a demonstration of strength.

"The alternative … to leave vertically is to leave horizontally," Nasrallah said, apparently suggesting that US troops would leave the Middle East in coffins if they did not go voluntarily.

The Hezbollah leader also asked Iran's allies to begin work to retaliate for the murder of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"We are talking about the beginning of a phase, a new battle, a new era in the region," he said.

Hezbollah is closely aligned with Iran with the IRGC that provides training to Hezbollah fighters who fought in Syria.

Retaliatory measures

Nasrallah's comments came when the rockets crashed into an Iraqi air base north of Baghdad where US troops are located. Security forces said several Iraqi airmen were injured in the attack. There was no claim of responsibility.

The speech marked a week since Soleimani died in a US air strike on January 3 at Baghdad International Airport.

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several others also died in the attack, which increased tensions already high between the United States and Iran.

Iran promised for days to respond strongly before launching the missile attacks on Wednesday. Subsequently, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the country had "concluded measures provided in self-defense."

The rhetoric has cooled further since Iran admitted killing 176 people by "unintentionally shooting down,quot; a Ukrainian passenger plane hours after the missile attacks.

Nasrallah praised Iran's leadership for admitting to accidentally knocking down the plane, calling Recognition "transparency that has no parallel in the world,quot;.

Iran initially said a technical failure caused the accident and insisted that its armed forces were not to blame.