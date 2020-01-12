Harry, Meghan and Great Britain: When did the fairy tale become bitter?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Harry, Meghan and Great Britain: When did the fairy tale become bitter?

LONDON – A while ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were praised as the breath of fresh air that the British monarchy needed to be more inclusive and modern.

Then, the couple shocked the nation and shook royalty by announcing on Instagram that they were divorcing "The Firm," a term for the royal family, and planned to divide their time between Britain and North America.

By Friday, Meghan had already gone to Canada, where in another life she had filmed the television show "Suits,quot;, to be with her son, her spokesman told reporters.

Much has been written about the shocking movement. But here is a reminder of how we got to this point.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on a blind date and began dating in July 2016. The British tabloids instantly produced a sensationalist cover of Mrs. Markle, the actress, married daughter of a white father and a black mother.

"It is not correct that a few months after having a relationship with him, Mrs. Markle is subjected to such a storm," the statement said. "This is not a game, it is his life and his."

More evidence of their relationship emerged: they are Buying a Christmas tree in London! I'm going to see the northern lights in Norway! Holding hands at a friend's wedding in Jamaica! After Ms. Markle gave a revealing interview to Vanity Fair in September 2017, it became clear that the two were there for the long term.

"We are two people who are really happy and in love," he said.

Two months later, they announced their commitment. "I think we were both totally surprised by the reaction, after the five or six months we had for ourselves, of what really happened thereafter," Prince Harry said in his interview with the BBC.

Before the wedding, the tabloids put a relentlessly flattering lens on Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, a 73-year-old former Hollywood lighting director who lived in Mexico. The theme: would you attend the wedding or not?

A tabloid newspaper made him cooperate with prepared photos. Then, The Daily Mail reported precisely that Ms. Markle's father had decided to skip the ceremony and would not accompany her down the hall.

Prince Charles ended up doing the honors.

But a constant stream of nasty stories that quote Meghan's half-brothers: especially a separate half sister – continued to appear. Last February, The Mail on Sunday published candid excerpts from what it said was a handwritten letter that Meghan had sent to her separate father, in which she said "she had broken her heart into a million pieces."

In October, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan's title since her wedding, had filed a lawsuit against the tabloid newspaper and her parent company for the publication of the letter.

Prince Harry, who had initiated legal proceedings against the owners of two British tabloids on charges that they had hacked his phone, said in a statement that Meghan had become a victim of "a ruthless campaign,quot; by British tabloids. , and that he had been "a silent witness to his private suffering for too long."

This relentless propaganda has a human cost, specifically when it is deliberately false and malicious, "said Prince Harry," and although we have continued to put on a brave face, as many of you can relate, I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.

The Mail on Sunday said it "keeps the story it published and will defend this case vigorously."

Amid the rumors of the tabloids, the royal couple announced that they were waiting for their first child, but the hard coverage continued at a good pace. Meghan was criticized for showing her belly and for flying to New York for her baby shower in February.

"Things inevitably happen, but we are brothers, we will always be brothers," he said. "We are certainly on different paths right now, but I will always be there for him and I know he will always be there for me."

But the interview that caused Britain to spill its collective tea came from Meghan.

"Not many people have asked if I am well," said the Duchess of Sussex touchingly about adapting to the pressures of her real role, the harsh coverage of the media and her struggles as a new mother.

In November, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their son, Archie, would not spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family in Sandringham, the queen's refuge in eastern England. Instead, they took a vacation in Canada with the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland.

In the The annual Christmas message of the queen, the faces of Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie were nowhere to be seen among the other photos on the desk where she was sitting.

%MINIFYHTML4b19c95942eea97a31588b57ce188d3d9%%MINIFYHTML4b19c95942eea97a31588b57ce188d3d10%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here