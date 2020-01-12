Harry, Meghan and Great Britain: When did the fairy tale become bitter?

LONDON – A while ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were praised as the breath of fresh air that the British monarchy needed to be more inclusive and modern.
Then, the couple shocked the nation and shook royalty by announcing on Instagram that they were divorcing "The Firm," a term for the royal family, and planned to divide their time between Britain and North America.
By Friday, Meghan had already gone to Canada, where in another life she had filmed the television show "Suits,quot;, to be with her son, her spokesman told reporters.
Much has been written about the shocking movement. But here is a reminder of how we got to this point.
Incoming: Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on a blind date and began dating in July 2016. The British tabloids instantly produced a sensationalist cover of Mrs. Markle, the actress, married daughter of a white father and a black mother.
The prince soon He issued a statement on November 8, 2016, which had a double purpose: he acknowledged his relationship with Ms. Markle and rebuked the British media for his treatment of her.
That set the tone for the relationship between the couple and the tabloids: Harry, who for a long time blamed the paparazzi for the car accident in Paris in 1997 that killed his mother, Diana, princess of Wales, had drawn a real line.
"It is not correct that a few months after having a relationship with him, Mrs. Markle is subjected to such a storm," the statement said. "This is not a game, it is his life and his."
More evidence of their relationship emerged: they are Buying a Christmas tree in London! I'm going to see the northern lights in Norway! Holding hands at a friend's wedding in Jamaica! After Ms. Markle gave a revealing interview to Vanity Fair in September 2017, it became clear that the two were there for the long term.
"We are two people who are really happy and in love," he said.
Two months later, they announced their commitment. "I think we were both totally surprised by the reaction, after the five or six months we had for ourselves, of what really happened thereafter," Prince Harry said in his interview with the BBC.
A week later, The Daily Mail published a story about Mrs. Markle's alleged ambitions that included racist troops. "Now that it's mobile up! How in 150 years, Meghan Markle's family went from being a cotton slave to royalty through freedom in the US Civil War … while ancestors Of his father included a maid in Windsor Castle. " The headline said.
Before the wedding, the tabloids put a relentlessly flattering lens on Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, a 73-year-old former Hollywood lighting director who lived in Mexico. The theme: would you attend the wedding or not?
A tabloid newspaper made him cooperate with prepared photos. Then, The Daily Mail reported precisely that Ms. Markle's father had decided to skip the ceremony and would not accompany her down the hall.
Prince Charles ended up doing the honors.
But a constant stream of nasty stories that quote Meghan's half-brothers: especially a separate half sister – continued to appear. Last February, The Mail on Sunday published candid excerpts from what it said was a handwritten letter that Meghan had sent to her separate father, in which she said "she had broken her heart into a million pieces."
In October, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan's title since her wedding, had filed a lawsuit against the tabloid newspaper and her parent company for the publication of the letter.
Prince Harry, who had initiated legal proceedings against the owners of two British tabloids on charges that they had hacked his phone, said in a statement that Meghan had become a victim of "a ruthless campaign,quot; by British tabloids. , and that he had been "a silent witness to his private suffering for too long."
This relentless propaganda has a human cost, specifically when it is deliberately false and malicious, "said Prince Harry," and although we have continued to put on a brave face, as many of you can relate, I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.
The Mail on Sunday said it "keeps the story it published and will defend this case vigorously."
Coo-coo-ca-choo
Amid the rumors of the tabloids, the royal couple announced that they were waiting for their first child, but the hard coverage continued at a good pace. Meghan was criticized for showing her belly and for flying to New York for her baby shower in February.
But Prince Harry could barely contain his joy when he faced a news camera to announce the birth of his son on May 6, 2019. It would be two days before they introduced Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.
The couple deployed Archie piece by piece: parts of your face, fingers and feet on Instagram, often in sepia or black and white images. While the media worried that they would not be allowed to photograph the newborn in the traditional way, other real observers had a question: is it ginger?
Yes, it seems.
A divided house
In November 2018, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would move outside Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry's brother, William, and William's wife and children live, and settle in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
The tabloids delighted in what they saw as a royal rift, calling Meghan "demanding,quot; and "diva."
In April, the tabloids seized the cost of Frogmore's renovation: 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money, or more than $ 3 million, according to the BBC
Rumors of a break between the brothers grew stronger, fueled by images of their public appearances. For example, the brothers arrived separately for service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday; A video taken the day showed them that they seemed to avoid addressing each other despite being close.
On June 20 it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would separate from the Royal Foundation, established by princes William and Harry in 2009, and create their own.
A revealing interview
In September, during an official tour of Africa, Prince Harry talked about his relationship with his brother in an ITV documentary.
"Things inevitably happen, but we are brothers, we will always be brothers," he said. "We are certainly on different paths right now, but I will always be there for him and I know he will always be there for me."
But the interview that caused Britain to spill its collective tea came from Meghan.
"Not many people have asked if I am well," said the Duchess of Sussex touchingly about adapting to the pressures of her real role, the harsh coverage of the media and her struggles as a new mother.
Departing: Harry and Meghan
In November, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their son, Archie, would not spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family in Sandringham, the queen's refuge in eastern England. Instead, they took a vacation in Canada with the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland.
In the The annual Christmas message of the queen, the faces of Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie were nowhere to be seen among the other photos on the desk where she was sitting.
On January 8, the couple announced their semi-resignation. The news spread like wildfire when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Harry's brother, celebrated her 38th birthday on January 9.
A divided nation assimilated the news that the couple was retreating as high-ranking members of the royal family and striving to be financially independent. The tabloids exploded with outraged headlines: "They didn't even tell the queen."
The general sense was that the couple had unleashed a potentially existential crisis for the royal family, quickly nicknamed "Megxit," by which the 93-year-old queen and Harry's father, Prince Charles, were trying to find a "viable solution,quot; in An emergency meeting
