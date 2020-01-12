Harry, Meghan and Great Britain: When did the fairy tale become bitter?

Before the wedding, the tabloids put a relentlessly flattering lens on Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, a 73-year-old former Hollywood lighting director who lived in Mexico. The theme: would you attend the wedding or not?

A tabloid newspaper made him cooperate with prepared photos. Then, The Daily Mail reported precisely that Ms. Markle's father had decided to skip the ceremony and would not accompany her down the hall.

Prince Charles ended up doing the honors.

But a constant stream of nasty stories that quote Meghan's half-brothers: especially a separate half sister – continued to appear. Last February, The Mail on Sunday published candid excerpts from what it said was a handwritten letter that Meghan had sent to her separate father, in which she said "she had broken her heart into a million pieces."

In October, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan's title since her wedding, had filed a lawsuit against the tabloid newspaper and her parent company for the publication of the letter.

Prince Harry, who had initiated legal proceedings against the owners of two British tabloids on charges that they had hacked his phone, said in a statement that Meghan had become a victim of "a ruthless campaign,quot; by British tabloids. , and that he had been "a silent witness to his private suffering for too long."

This relentless propaganda has a human cost, specifically when it is deliberately false and malicious, "said Prince Harry," and although we have continued to put on a brave face, as many of you can relate, I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.

The Mail on Sunday said it "keeps the story it published and will defend this case vigorously."

Coo-coo-ca-choo

Amid the rumors of the tabloids, the royal couple announced that they were waiting for their first child, but the hard coverage continued at a good pace. Meghan was criticized for showing her belly and for flying to New York for her baby shower in February.