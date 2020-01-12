Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik hold hands in new photos and generate rumors of reconciliation!

%MINIFYHTML36fb8ac6c0a8fd2586071af744dadb359% %MINIFYHTML36fb8ac6c0a8fd2586071af744dadb3510%

The former couple was seen again and again and managed to quickly awaken new dating rumors holding hands as they walked together. In addition, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid smiled happily as they talked about something.

The two of them got comfortable last night, on January 11, which also marked the celebration of Zayn's birthday, which turned 27!

It seems that the former member of One Direction really wanted his girlfriend to be, again outside, to be there for her big day and she quickly accepted his invitation.

Does that mean they have become stronger once again?

Judging by how welcoming they were, many hopeful fans and porters of the couple would say they have definitely rekindled their relationship.

The supermodel and the singer looked very cheerful and filled the PDA during their walk to the IL Buco restaurant in New York.

As soon as the people on social networks came across the photos of the paparazzi, the speculations that they had gathered began to spin.

At this time, however, the dazzling model and the former One Direction member have not yet confirmed that they have really been back together, but that has not prevented their followers from celebrating it.

After all, the images seem pretty simple!

They show Gigi with his arm wrapped around Zayn looking as elegant as ever in a sage jacket, matching pants and white turtleneck.

The singer looked equally elegant while wearing a printed jacket and a pair of light blue jeans.

However, they were not alone at that time, since the couple was also accompanied by Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, and her close friend, singer Dua Lipa.

The two walked near Zayn and Gigi, and they were also smiles!

Do you think they are really back together romantically or are they just good friends today?



