Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik get back together, celebrate their birthday

Love is in the air!

Gigi Hadid24 and Zayn Malik They are back together, E! The news have learned. The two, which officially ended in 2018, reconciled last month and celebrated their 27th birthday on Friday night at the Italian restaurant Il Buco in New York City with Bella Hadid, 23, the mother of women Yolanda Hadid, 56 and brother Anwar Hadid, 20, and his singer girlfriend Dua Lipa24.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."

"She has always loved him and rest between the two was necessary," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."

According to the source, the supermodel rented a private room at il Buco in New York City for group dinner.