Future kisses Lori Harvey in a Lovey-Dovey video: the model flaunts her curves in a small swimsuit while on vacation

It seems that the romance between Future and Lori Harvey is getting hotter because they finally decided to make it official on Instagram.

The couple, who is on a romantic vacation in Jamaica, has decided to share a video of love and love in which the rapper plants a kiss on Lori's cheek. Fans are not convinced.

One person said: "She is acting like … no, what nvm … sometimes you have to let a woman fall on her own sword🤣🤣".

Another commenter stated: "Steve Harvey is about to retrieve his last name 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she can keep the other one."

The relationship between Future and Lori is still questioned for their validity, although it was rumored that the two lived together and had been seen in the company of each other quite frequently, however, many people wonder if Steve Harvey's stepdaughter is still involved with Diddy. .

The 23-year-old made many headlines for herself, since, over the past year, she was romantically linked with a couple of rappers before finally settling down with Future.

It was believed that the model had dated Trey Songz, Diddy's son, Justin Combs, and later, Diddy himself.

Due to rumors that Lori and Diddy had an affair, celebrity fans were very excited to discover that he celebrated the beginning of the year in the company of colleagues, including Future.

The two supposed rivals spent the day with DJ Khaled and Meek Mill, whose lyrics of the song "Going Bad,quot; attracted a lot of attention in the past due to the phrase "put Lori Harvey on my wish list."

It seems that the group of popular rappers really had a lot of fun, since they had a lot of fun in water skiing, and during their joint activity, Diddy was seen in the company of the Jordan Ozuna model, who even rode on the back of "I & # 39 ; ll Be Missing You ”, the jet of the performer.

Meanwhile, Lori was active on social media when she shared a post that informed her fans that she was staying home because she was sick.

However, it seems that even the disease cannot affect the beauty of the model because later in the day, she shared a photograph of herself in bed, showing her "Balenciaga,quot; underwear.

Will the new couple take things further?



