Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after the revelation of their departure from the royal family, have stayed in one of the homes of Frank Giustra, a Canadian billionaire who is close to the Clinton family.

Page Six revealed that Meghan and Harry had been living in the house near Victoria, British Columbia, almost at the same time as their shocking announcement to leave their high positions at Kensington Palace.

Meghan and the Prince had not revealed in which house they were staying, but Page Six reported that the 62-year-old man owns the property where they are staying. Giustra reportedly earned his money as a stockbroker and also helped found the study. Lionsgate

Lionsgate has produced great movies that include American Psycho Y Fahrenheit 9/11 and is known as one of the largest contributors to the Clinton Foundation. Giustra reportedly has been with the elite class of the United States for years, even in 2005, when he traveled to Kazakhstan with Bill Clinton to meet his leader.

Not long after, Giustra bought many shares in three of the nation's state uranium mines, a total value of about $ 3 billion. Then, he gave $ 31.3 million to the Clinton Foundation and promised to send even more money.

Clinton and Gistrua, as a consequence, denied working together to reach an agreement with Kazhakstan. Giustra then got rid of the assets.

Four years ago, leaked emails from his campaign revealed that Giustra and Carlos Slim dropped $ 20 million to the foundation for a Haitian Development Fund for profit, which was designed to send money to Haitian businessmen after the earthquake ago many years. However, money was never discovered in public records.

During a conversation with the National Post, Giustra later described the report on Clinton's controversy as "madness,quot; and a "shit circus."

With regard to Meghan and Harry, the Prince has chosen to stay in the United Kingdom to deal with the consequences of his departure. Meghan and Harry's announcement was a surprise to the rest of the family, multiple reports revealed.



