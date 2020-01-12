France summons African leaders, threat of withdrawal of troops

DAKAR, Senegal – France called five African presidents to a meeting on Monday to reject the growing anti-French hostility in their countries, find out how to stop the rapid advance of armed Islamic extremists in their region and determine whether France will remain deeply engaged in that fight.

France could withdraw its 4,500 soldiers, said President Emmanuel Macron, if the leaders of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania do not answer the questions to their satisfaction. That warning came when the United States also considers withdrawing troops from the region.

Many analysts say the French and Americans are making empty threats when they talk about leaving the Sahel, a semi-arid area that extends more than 2,000 miles across West and Central Africa that is plagued by violent groups not affiliated with the Islamic State and al Qaeda. But his warnings illustrate the frustration of allied nations with extremist achievements and among them.

France, the former colonial ruler of the five countries, initially intervened in 2013 to expel the rebel and Islamist militants who had taken control of northern Mali following the decline to the chaos of Libya. The militants regrouped, and now the violence related to extremists increases rapidly and doubles every year since 2015.