France summons African leaders, threat of withdrawal of troops

DAKAR, Senegal – France called five African presidents to a meeting on Monday to reject the growing anti-French hostility in their countries, find out how to stop the rapid advance of armed Islamic extremists in their region and determine whether France will remain deeply engaged in that fight.
France could withdraw its 4,500 soldiers, said President Emmanuel Macron, if the leaders of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania do not answer the questions to their satisfaction. That warning came when the United States also considers withdrawing troops from the region.
Many analysts say the French and Americans are making empty threats when they talk about leaving the Sahel, a semi-arid area that extends more than 2,000 miles across West and Central Africa that is plagued by violent groups not affiliated with the Islamic State and al Qaeda. But his warnings illustrate the frustration of allied nations with extremist achievements and among them.
France, the former colonial ruler of the five countries, initially intervened in 2013 to expel the rebel and Islamist militants who had taken control of northern Mali following the decline to the chaos of Libya. The militants regrouped, and now the violence related to extremists increases rapidly and doubles every year since 2015.
Mali suffers attack after attack. This month, the children were killed in Burkina Faso when their school bus hit a roadside bomb, the last of a long list of recent deadly episodes in that country. Seventy-one soldiers died last month in Niger's deadliest attack on a military camp.
"The militants have taken the lead," said Héni Nsaibia, a researcher at the Event and Location Data Project for Armed Conflicts, a nonprofit organization.
On the other hand, the national armies fighting against these militants, trained and financed by France, the United States and the European Union, have committed themselves serious atrocities Ethnic militias, some with government support, carry out massacres that have pushed more people into the arms of the militants.
However, many people in these countries increasingly blame the French.
Urban Malians demand the departure of Operation Barkhane, the French anti-terrorist force, while protesters in the capital, Bamako, sing slogans against France and have burned the French flag.
There have also been demonstrations in neighboring Niger, where France and the United States have military bases, and in Burkina Faso, where their footprint is much lighter, but where it is violent. Attacks against civilians and soldiers have led France to intervene last year.
At Monday's summit meeting in Pau, a city in southern France, Macron said he will ask the African nations, known as the G5 Sahel countries, to clarify their governments' positions on the French presence and those who oppose . that.
"I cannot have French troops on the ground in the Sahel when there is ambiguity towards the anti-French movements and, sometimes, comments made by politicians and ministers," he said on a trip to Britain in early December, adding that if France is What remained would depend on the presidents' responses to their concerns.
Most analysts think that Macron is unlikely to fulfill his threat to leave, and French officials privately say they hope to be in the region indefinitely. Mr. Macron's Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is considered to be firmly involved in the French intervention, which he first led as defense minister under the previous president, François Hollande.
French troops have died in Operation Barkhane, including 13 in a helicopter crash in November, and two who died in May while rescuing hostages held by militants. But the overall figure has not increased enough to stimulate the demands of the French public that soldiers be taken home.
If it happened, a French withdrawal would have a much greater impact than an American one, since France has a much greater presence in these nations.
Without Barkhane, countries would collapse on themselves, causing uncontrolled terrorism and a huge increase in migration to Europe, a television channel, General François Lecointre, head of the armed forces of France, told CNEWS in July.
But some experts say that these threats are very exaggerated, and that withdrawing could force the region's elite to find political and social solutions to a crisis entangled in disputes over access to land and resources.
"It is they who have the solutions, not the French," said Marc-Antoine Pérouse de Montclos, a French political scientist specializing in Africa.
How sorry that African leaders are willing to be with Mr. Macron is not just a matter of pride and stance, but of retaining power. They will carefully gauge what they say publicly and what they say to the French in private.
Indeed, critics say France is helping to shore up governments that lack confidence in their own armies, either doubting their ability to fight against extremists or worrying about the possibility of military coups. However, presidents also have to satisfy unhappy voters with the presence of the former colonial power.
The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Kaboré, responded to the "calls,quot; of Macron to Pau, where the official agenda includes seeking more international support for the Sahel countries and reassessing the role of France there. Calling for mutual respect, Kaboré, who plans to run for re-election in November, said in a televised speech last month that the "tone and terms,quot; used posed problems.
When France sent troops to Mali seven years ago, officials argued that if they did not intervene, Mali would become another Afghanistan. French ministers still they present their struggle in the region as a crucial piece of the global war on terrorism.
But none of the militant groups in the Sahel have carried out attacks outside the region and, with weak ties to international terrorist groups to which they swear allegiance, seem to be more focused on local disputes.
Mr. Pérouse de Montclos, French author of "Une Guerre Perdue: France Au Sahel ”(“ A lost war: France in the Sahel ”) said it would be better for France to leave.
"The official narrative is that we are fighting terrorist groups, but in reality we are protecting corrupt regimes, and some of them are quite authoritarian," he said. "This foreign military presence is also used as a kind of life insurance for these regimes."
Mr. Macron should take the opportunity to announce the end of a mission that should never have lasted so long, said Mr. Pérouse de Montclos, forcing Sahel leaders to handle the situation.
At the moment, however, these leaders have other priorities. Burkinabe politicians are "all focused on elections,quot; instead of protecting citizens from further suffering, said Mahamoudou Savadogo, an investigator working on violent extremism in the Sahel.
The human cost of not solving the crisis is high. In Burkina Faso, more than half a million people have fled their homes due to violence.
A report published last week by Human Rights Watch documented the killing of Islamist groups of more than 250 civilians in nine months there, including several dozen in a camp in Arbinda, where a witness survived by hiding behind a mud stove while 22 of his Neighbors were killed. .
"Two terrorists opened my door but didn't see me. Then they went into my neighbor's cabin and killed her," the report said, according to the appointment. "They discussed whether to kill their baby … but they finally shot him."
Adam Nossiter contributed reporting from Paris.