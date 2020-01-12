Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson receives induction news to the Hall of Fame on live TV

Jimmy Johnson's expected arrival at the Professional Football Hall of Fame came in front of millions of spectators on Sunday night during the divisional playoff game of the Packers-Seahawks.

Instead of the typical Sunday night dramas, Fox's halftime show, which features former Cowboys head coach and the University of Miami as an analyst, broke the news that Johnson would be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, home of the Hall of Fame.

But Johnson was not the only one with tears on his face: Troy Aikman, his former QB and current color analyst for Fox, heard about the news at the same time as everyone else. Aikman was at Fox's booth in Green Bay when the cameras cut him.

Johnson spent five years with the Cowboys from 1989-93, winning two Super Bowls with Big D in 1992 and 1993. Dallas has not won a Super Bowl since then. Johnson replaced the legendary coach of the Cowboys, Tom Landry, and has not yet been honored as part of the Dallas Ring of Honor.

After two years away from the head training, Johnson returned to the sidelines with the Dolphins in 1996 and helped the Fins reach the playoffs in three of the next four years before his retirement.

Johnson was included in the College of American Football Hall of Fame in 2012. He is best known for his period as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, winning a National Championship in 1987 and placing the U on the map as a powerful program. soccer.

The rest of the 15-year-old blackboard for the class of 2020, which will consist of 20 members, will be revealed on Wednesday, January 15 at 7 a.m. ET live during the "Good Morning Football,quot; on the NFL Network.

On Saturday, CBS Sports study analyst and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher received the same treatment.