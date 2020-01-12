Forest fires in Australia: Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will play in a charity match T20 | Cricket News

Serena Williams also promised to donate her cash prize after winning the Auckland Classic, her first victory in the tournament since becoming a mother almost three years ago.





Justin Langer and Michael Clarke will join Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will temporarily leave retirement to play in a T20 charity match next month to raise funds for forest fire relief.

Since October, thousands of Australians have faced repeated evacuations because huge and unpredictable fires burned more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), an area roughly the size of South Korea.

Current national coach Justin Langer will also play in the game on February 8 along with former captain Michael Clarke and vice captain Adam Gilchrist, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Sunday.

"I am delighted to confirm that Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia's main fundraising initiative to support Australians affected by the recent unprecedented forest fire emergency," said CA Executive President Kevin Roberts.

The match will be played on the same day as a T20 women's international between Australia and India in Melbourne and the T20 Big Bash men's final.

The charity game would act as a backdrop for the Big Bash match, with the place not confirmed until the two teams are determined for the final.

Also on Sunday, former world number 1 tennis player, Serena Williams, won the Auckland Classic, her first win in the tournament since she became a mother almost three years ago, and promised to donate her prize money to the aid fund .

He also donated their combined dresses to be auctioned to help raise money.

Williams earned $ 42,000 (£ 32,148) for taking the singles title over his American compatriot Jessica Pegula and was ready to add to that account after the doubles final with good friend Caroline Wozniacki.

"I have been playing in Australia for more than 20 years and I have found it difficult to watch the news with all the fires," Williams said in the presentation on the court.

"So many things have happened that I decided that I would donate all my dresses from my parties and all the money from my prize for a great cause. So thanks, guys."

He was one of many national and international athletes, from cricketers and tennis players to Australian NBA players, who pledged to support fundraising for forest fire victims.

Warne raised more than A $ 1 million (£ 528,000) on Friday when he auctioned off his precious "baggy green,quot; cap for forest fire relief efforts.