Floyd Mayweather's daughter erases her Instagram after posting a video of the depressed NBA YoungBoy

Iyanna & # 39; Yaya & # 39; Mayweather interrupts her criticism on Instagram by deleting her account completely in the middle of a violent reaction after she uploaded a video of her boyfriend talking on a wall.

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather left Instagram shortly after posting and then deleted a clip of her depressed boyfriend NBA YoungBoy. It seemed that the reviews were too much for her, so she decided to deactivate her account.

In the video, rapper YoungBoy was seen talking to a wall. "He is depressed, this is how he handles his problem, he was talking to the wall," said Yaya, the boxer's champion's daughter. Floyd Mayweather, Jr., in its original legend.

Briana, another girl in YoungBoy's circle, criticized Yaya for shaming the "Valuable Pain" rapper by exposing him like this. He also claimed that Yaya had been harassing the rapper regardless of his mental health.

"Stupid stupid, bitch, why do you post it after calling this man several times by pressing and stressing him when he was close to him," Briana wrote. "Shit, he told you to stop calling him, why would you try to have him out there like that? Not everything is for everyone, you're a press a ** b *** h, and if I ever see you It's upstairs. "

NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was first made public with his relationship with Iyanna Mayweather in 2018. However, his romance did not last long. He later rejected her in a song called "Dirty Iyanna", accusing her of cutting the tires of her car after a heated argument.

She didn't deny it or get mad at the rapper. She, however, did not agree with the internet for making fun of her. She wrote in a series of tweets: "The Internet leaves me breathless. They are always trying to find something to do something negative. Leave me alone. Now I see why people commit suicide because of the Internet."

After the controversy surrounding his NBA YoungBoy video, he kept his Twitter active despite removing his Instagram.