Find out how much Jennifer Garner's son paid him for being his mother

Sharing a click of a fake check written by her seven-year-old son with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, the star of & # 39; Peppermint & # 39; he jokes: & # 39; I think I should keep up my daily work & # 39 ;.

Jennifer GarnerSamuel's son showed his love for his mother by writing a check for his "Piggy Bank."

The 47-year-old actress shares the seven-year-old with her ex Ben Affleck, and turned to Instagram on Friday (January 10) to show that her efforts as a single mother had not been in vain.

Sharing a click of a fake check written by his son, he wrote: "Apparently, giving birth and raising someone is valued at $ 168.42. I think I should keep up my daily work."

The "Mint"Star added the hashtags," #iwouldbehismamaforfree #ohwaitialreadyam. "

On the check, dated December 25, 2019 and addressed to "Mama," Samuel completed all the boxes correctly and added his signature.

Citing the reason for his offering, he wrote sweetly: "Be my mother."