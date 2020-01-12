European judges join Polish colleagues in protest against the & # 39; muzzle law & # 39; | Poland news

Warsaw, Poland – Judges from all over Europe have joined Polish colleagues, lawyers and members of the public as they marched in silence to protest against what they describe as The systematic erosion of judicial independence by the government of Poland.

Warsaw Mayor's Office said some 30,000 people participated in the march on Saturday to denounce a bill that would allow Law and justice (PiS) government discipline judges who question their judicial changes.

The introduction of the measure in December is the last episode in a one-year dispute over the reform of the courts in the country that has triggered a dispute with the European Union.

In the march in the capital, the participants held banners that read "The right to independence,quot; and "The right to Europe,quot;, as well as Poles and EU flags, in reference to the confrontation of Brussels with the ruling party on the reforms.

Judges of more than 20 other European countries, many dressed in judicial robes on their thick winter coats, carried banners with the names of their countries. As each delegation was announced, the songs of "Thank you, thank you,quot; emerged from the crowd.

Around 1,000 Polish judges also joined the rally, and many traveled to Warsaw from all corners of the country. Judge Irena Kryska, from northwest Szczecin, told Al Jazeera: "I hope we will make it clear to both the government and the citizens that this matters to us."

"We want to feel that we are safe at work. A judge cannot fear that if a ruling they make is inconvenient for the government, it will have consequences. It takes a lot of courage to face that," said Judge Halina Musial, a colleague.

Protesters left the Supreme Court building, passed the presidential palace and then to the parliament building, symbolizing the separation of powers in Poland.

Bartosz Wojcik, a Krakow lawyer, told Al Jazeera that he came to support his clients. "When going to court it is important to make sure that the judge is free from any external pressure."

Despite protests in some 200 towns and cities when it was first announced, the bill passed the lower house dominated by PiS in late December. He is now being considered by the opposition-controlled Senate, which may delay his approval, but is unlikely to stop him.

& # 39; Muzzle Law & # 39;

The bill, which makes it easier to dismiss or fine non-cooperating judges, is seen as a response to a coup prior to government reforms.

In early December, the Supreme Court ruled that its own disciplinary room, an agency created by the government, "is not a court within the meaning of national and EU legislation."

The court also determined that the constitutional body that nominates judges, the National Council of the Judiciary (KRS), which has been reformed to be mostly designated by parliament instead of other judges, "is not an impartial and independent body." .

When it was first introduced in December, Małgorzata Gersdorf, president of the Supreme Court of Justice, warned that the changes "would violate the EU treaties,quot; and risked expelling Poland from the bloc.

For its part, the government states that the bill is necessary to prevent judges from "undermining,quot; the legal system.

The Ministry of Justice issued a statement explaining that "the solutions indicated in the field of disciplinary responsibility are based on French and German solutions,quot;.

In an article published in the German newspaper Die Welt on Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki repeated the usual justification for a broader judicial review as a way to sweep the ranks of judges with previous ties to the former communist regime.

The other goal declared by the government to make the judicial system more efficient so far has not paid off, since the average duration of the proceedings has been extended from four months in 2015 to five months in 2018.

International attention

Since taking office in 2015, PiS has been at odds with the EU over its judicial interference, including the installation of allies in the constitutional court, trying to force the Supreme Court judges to withdraw and politicize low-level appointments .

The Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, urged Poland to stop the work on the legislation until it has been properly consulted, echoing the appeals of the Council of Europe and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

At Saturday's protest, Irish Supreme Court judge John MacMenamin carried letters of support from Irish Supreme Court President Frank Clarke and the Irish Judges Association, according to the Irish Times.

Murat Arslan, a jailed Turkish judge and winner of the 2017 Vaclav Havel Human Rights Award, also sent a note of support to the protesters, Polish website OKO.press reported.

At the request of the speaker of the opposition Senate, the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, visited Warsaw this week to prepare its "urgent opinion,quot;, but the government refused to meet with the representatives.

Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin responded that "Poland is a sovereign country and shapes its own legal system, including the judiciary. These are not matters governed by European law."