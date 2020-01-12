Erica Mena poses with Safaree, cradling her pregnant belly and fans are here for it

Erica Mena fans are increasingly anxious with each passing day. All she keeps hearing is the fact that she has been pregnant forever and this is because fans can't wait to meet her and Safaree's girl.

Erica and Safaree also got married not too long ago, and now the couple expects a girl. Erica told her followers that she is almost there and that her baby should come to the world soon.

She has been sharing many photos that show her pregnancy on social media and fans are here for that. They keep saying that Erica had never looked more beautiful and radiant than now.

Erica shared a new photo in her IG account in which she is next to Safaree, who cradles her pregnant belly.

One fan commented: "Simply beautiful and encouraging to see love / family," and another follower said: "Everyone starts to look like their faces." Although I love you all❤️❤️ ’

A follower also said that it seems like a long time has passed since Erica is pregnant: "When she wins she seems to have been pregnant FOREVER."

A follower burst into tears over Erica's gaze and said: "A beautiful girl has you radiant and killing every look."

Somoene praised the couple and said, "All of you. You still get along so well. 😍 Wishing you a safe delivery 💞’

Not long ago it was revealed that Erica fans are already offering couple name suggestions for their baby.

Erica also made sure to respond to fans these days and told them that if they feel so many things have happened since she is pregnant, then they should imagine how difficult things are for her.

But, on the other hand, you must admit that Erica killed this pregnancy and it looks amazing.



