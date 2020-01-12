Emir Sheikh Tamim of Qatar will visit Iran for talks | Iran news

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar will arrive in Iran's capital, Tehran, for a meeting with officials, including the country's president, Hassan Rouhani.

Sunday's visit comes amid intense tensions in the Gulf following the assassination by the United States of Iran’s main commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iran’s reprisal missile attacks against US targets in Iraq.

Emir of Qatar will be in Tehran shortly for the first time and will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani #SoleimaniAassination #emirofqatar #AlJazeeraEnglish – Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari) January 12, 2020

