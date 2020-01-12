Eddie Murphy accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award in Critics & # 39; Choice

Eddie murphy a winner is going home!
The legendary comedian took home the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at theCritics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020. While on stage, the Dolemite is my name The actor reflected on his decades career and the many incredible opportunities he received during his time in the spotlight.
"Being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing," the legendary star began his acceptance speech. "And to make a living by making people laugh, there is nothing higher: you are the luckiest person on Earth to be able to do that."
"And I had to do many different types of things. I played everything," he shared, before making some jokes. "I've been a cop and thief and doctor and teacher. And different ethnicities. I've been animals; I've been a donkey. I even played a spaceship once!"
But unlike most celebrities who accept an award, Murphy kept his speech short and sweet.
"I had a great year," he said, just before leaving the stage. "This is an excellent way to complete the year."
"Eddie Murphy is the most commercially successful African-American actor in the history of the film business and is one of the top five box office artists in the industry in general," reads a press release for the awards ceremony, to earlier this year. "Murphy is on the very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $ 100 million films in the last three decades, since Beverly Hills Cop to Nursery for parents. Some of his other dearest successes include 48 hours, Places of commerce, Coming to america, Harlem nights, The distinguished gentleman, Bowfinger, The crazy professor Y Shrek".
While Murphy did not take home the Best Actor award for his role in Dolemite is my name, the film won in the category Best comedy.
The night is not over yet, and Murphy's last film is still nominated in two more categories.