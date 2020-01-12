Eddie Murphy accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award in Critics & # 39; Choice

Eddie murphy a winner is going home!

The legendary comedian took home the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at theCritics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020. While on stage, the Dolemite is my name The actor reflected on his decades career and the many incredible opportunities he received during his time in the spotlight.

"Being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing," the legendary star began his acceptance speech. "And to make a living by making people laugh, there is nothing higher: you are the luckiest person on Earth to be able to do that."

"And I had to do many different types of things. I played everything," he shared, before making some jokes. "I've been a cop and thief and doctor and teacher. And different ethnicities. I've been animals; I've been a donkey. I even played a spaceship once!"

But unlike most celebrities who accept an award, Murphy kept his speech short and sweet.