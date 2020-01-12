Ed Orgeron's voice is essentially Cajun, a product of his deep Louisiana roots

There may not be a better coach in all college football to lead LSU than its current ardent leader, Ed Orgeron.

The Louisiana native personifies everything about the state and the program, from its Cajun roots, its work ethic and, perhaps most importantly, its voice.

In a season that featured Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the arrival of a high-octane pass game under Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady, six ridiculous victories over the top 10 opponents and an opportunity in the first football championship University of LSU, perhaps Nothing stands out more about this team than the serious and Cajun voice of Orgeron. It is the most distinctive voice in university football, one that has taken everything from pure curiosity to ridicule and countless personifications.

With that, here is everything you need to know about Coach O's voice: where it comes from, the many impressions it has produced and some notable examples:

What happened to Ed Orgeron's voice?

Nothing. It is simply a product of your education. Orgeron is a native of Larose, Louisiana, in Lafourche Parish, about an hour south of New Orleans, where LSU will play for the national championship on Monday. According to a fascinating vocal study by The Washington Post, "everyone talks like that there."

More specifically, Orgeron's voice is a mixture of French, southern English and Cajun (Akkadian). According to the Post, the area in which Orgeron was raised was largely colonized by Acadians in the mid-18th century, through France, after the British expelled them from eastern Canada and northern Maine.

Robin White, an associate professor of English and French at Nicholls State University, told the Post that Orgeron's voice could be described as "flat,quot; by someone from the Larose area, lending to his strong French influence (described as have less vocal intonations than English). She said he pronounces his "Ts,quot; more French, and his "R,quot; a little softer than English.

Another fascinating fact: Orgeron's voice, says White, is not Cajun. It's french Why does it matter? The "N,quot; at the end of its name is silent, which means that we have all been pronouncing badly when we say "Or-jer-on."

Ed Orgeron sounds like & # 39; The Waterboy & # 39;

Anyone who has seen Adam Sandler's movie "The Waterboy,quot; has probably made the connection between Orgeron and a character in that movie, "Farmer Fran," whom no one seems to understand because of his very exaggerated Cajun accent.

(Warning: rude language used)

Of course, some commentators with sharp eyes were quick to point out and highlight those similarities. Below is an example of many:

Interestingly, the actor who plays "Farmer Fran,quot; – Blake Clark, of Macon, Ga. – He has another well-known role in which he uses an intelligible Cajun accent: "Old Cajun Man,quot; in the movie "Joe Dirt,quot;. No one seems to have made the connection between that Orgeron and that character, but it's only a matter of time.

Other teams overlooked him because of the way he speaks

At one point, USC had the opportunity to hire Orgeron as its next head coach. Orgeron led the Trojans to a 6-2 record as an interim coach in 2013 after the school dismissed Lane Kiffin on the LAX asphalt. Despite its success, USC chose to go with Steve Sarkisian, who was head coach in Washington from 2009-13 and, like Kiffin, was a former offensive coordinator for the Trojans.

Sarkisian lasted two seasons at the USC, compiling a 12-6 record before being fired for reasons arising from alcohol abuse. Orgeron joined LSU as his defensive line coach in 2015 before assuming the position of interim coach in 2016, again with a 6-2 mark. LSU did not make the same mistake as USC, hiring him full time after the season.

But why did USC choose to broadcast Orgeron? According to one theory, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic (through Rich Eisen Show), was by Orgeron's voice. Former athletic director Pat Haden simply did not believe that Orgeron would be a cultural setting in Los Angeles.

"I really think it's a problem for the USC," Feldman said. "A lot of people in the USC, especially in the Pat Haden regime, who couldn't beat what Ed Orgeron looked like. They didn't listen to the players. They didn't listen to the staff. I think at the end of the day … Ed Orgeron is not a country club boy. "

Fast forward to Monday's game: USC is 51-28 after USC made its decision, and LSU is 58-19 with the possibility of a national title.

The best of Ed Orgeron's interviews

No article on Orgeron's voice would be complete without a sample of some of his best interviews. Then, without further ado, the best of Orgeron's interviews (and a speech in the locker room after the game):

(Warning: dirty language is used)