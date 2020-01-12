Dwayne Johnson promises & # 39; the good, the bad, the ugly & # 39; in & # 39; Young Rock & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML7db28d453a9bdb78c3cbb896986c798f9% %MINIFYHTML7db28d453a9bdb78c3cbb896986c798f10%

WENN / Instar

The next NBC comedy series is inspired by the childhood of the star of & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; and will have him as executive producer through his Seven Bucks Productions.

Up News Info –

Dwayne Johnson will appear in the upcoming NBC comedy series "Young rock", inspired by his childhood.

The "Jumanji: the next level"Star will also act as executive producer on the show through his Seven Bucks Productions, and went to his Instagram page on Friday (January 10) to trigger the project.

"We are going to show the good, the bad, the ugly. But most importantly, we are going to show the always fun," wrote the fighter turned actor along with several childhood photos.

%MINIFYHTML7db28d453a9bdb78c3cbb896986c798f11% %MINIFYHTML7db28d453a9bdb78c3cbb896986c798f12%

<br />

The "Ballers"Star was born on May 2, 1972 in California and lived briefly in New Zealand before returning to the United States, dividing his time between North Carolina, Connecticut, Hawaii, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

Dwayne found fame as The rock in 1997, a year after he started with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), and was a fighter for eight years, before retiring from the ring in 2004 to pursue a career as an actor.

The "Baywatch"Star returned to wrestling from 2011-2013, as a part-time artist, before announcing his retirement in 2019.