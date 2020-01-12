DJ Qualls & # 39; The New Guy & # 39; Star comes out as gay

%MINIFYHTMLcc4489e970ef5ed5731ec9098a2a000b9% %MINIFYHTMLcc4489e970ef5ed5731ec9098a2a000b10%

The 41-year-old actor uses his social networks to clarify his sexuality after his recent appearance on & # 39; The Jim Jeffries Show & # 39; in San Diego.

Up News Info –

Actor DJ Qualls He went to Twitter on Friday, January 10, 2020 to talk with fans about his sexuality.

The 41-year-old man "The new boy"Star shared on the social media site that he" just took the stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego, "he added." Yes, I'm gay. I've been gay all this time. "

Explaining his decision to address his sexuality publicly, the "Supernatural"Star confessed," (I'm) tired of worrying about what people think of me. Tired of worrying about what I would do to my career. "

DJ previously worked with comedian Jim Jefferies in the FX comedy series "Legit", and he also appeared in"The Jim Jeffries Show"in 2018.

From 2015 to 2018, the star played a gay character in the Amazon Prime video series "The man in the high castle".