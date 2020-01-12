Dina Lohan pleads not guilty to DWI after the car accident in New York

Sonja Flemming / CBS through Getty Images
Lindsay Lohanthe mother of Dina Lohan He was arrested Saturday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a car accident on Long Island, New York.
The 57-year-old man was charged with a felony DWI and pleaded not guilty in court on Sunday morning. She must appear again in court on Wednesday.
"There was no formal evidence to establish that my client was intoxicated, and we will return to court next Wednesday to fight the case," his longtime lawyer, Mark Heller, told NBC New York.
According to the media, Dina drove a Mercedes around 7 p.m. on Saturday when he hit the back of a Honda CRV, after which he allegedly walked away from the scene without providing any information. The Honda driver called 911 and followed her, along with the police, and found her sitting in the driver's seat with the engine running, according to the felony complaint.
A police officer who spoke with Dina said his breath smelled of alcohol and that his eyes were "glassy and bloodshot,quot;, and that he was unstable when he got out of the car and ended up falling to the ground in front, the media reported. . Allegedly, Dina told authorities that she had a glass of wine and refused to undergo a breathalyzer test, at which time she was arrested, NBC New York said.
Also according to the felony complaint, Dina's Mercedes had an expired record and Dina has an open suspension since July 2019 for not paying New York State taxes, NBC New York said. In addition to her DWI charge, she was also charged with the operation without aggravated third-degree license of a vehicle.
Dina was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and for speeding on Long Island in 2013. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. Dina was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, received a $ 3,000 fine, her driver's license was suspended for one year and she was ordered to use a locking device in her car to make sure she drives sober.
Lindsay has been arrested for DUI a couple of times in the middle of a past period of constant legal turmoil that derailed her acting career. In recent years, he has lived abroad, changed his accent, starred in a brief MTV reality show about a club that opened on the Greek island of Mykonos and made many celebrity appearances, sometimes with Dina and the rest of her family .
(NBC and E! They are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.