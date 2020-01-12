Dina Lohan pleads not guilty to DWI after the car accident in New York

Lindsay Lohanthe mother of Dina Lohan He was arrested Saturday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a car accident on Long Island, New York.

The 57-year-old man was charged with a felony DWI and pleaded not guilty in court on Sunday morning. She must appear again in court on Wednesday.

"There was no formal evidence to establish that my client was intoxicated, and we will return to court next Wednesday to fight the case," his longtime lawyer, Mark Heller, told NBC New York.

According to the media, Dina drove a Mercedes around 7 p.m. on Saturday when he hit the back of a Honda CRV, after which he allegedly walked away from the scene without providing any information. The Honda driver called 911 and followed her, along with the police, and found her sitting in the driver's seat with the engine running, according to the felony complaint.

A police officer who spoke with Dina said his breath smelled of alcohol and that his eyes were "glassy and bloodshot,quot;, and that he was unstable when he got out of the car and ended up falling to the ground in front, the media reported. . Allegedly, Dina told authorities that she had a glass of wine and refused to undergo a breathalyzer test, at which time she was arrested, NBC New York said.