Dina Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's mother, arrested for alleged DWI after New York defender Bender – Watch video

Dina Lohan, the mother of 57-year-old Lindsay Lohan, was arrested on Saturday, January 11, 2020 outside a New York Outback Steakhouse and accused of driving while intoxicated (DWI). According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, when Dina had a bit of defense and buckled a vehicle with her car, but didn't stop to deal with the situation and instead fled the scene. The driver chased her to her home and was finally arrested by the Nassau County Police Department after rejecting a breathalyzer. Dina Lohan's video leaving the court on Sunday morning is going viral on social media. Dina was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving an uninspecting vehicle, aggravating the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Saturday's arrest marks Dina Lohan's second arrest for DUI or DWI in the last ten years. Dina Lohan was arrested in 2013 after driving 77 mph in a 55 mph zone. She was charged with DUI in the incident.

Dina Lohan is represented by Mark Jay Heller, who represented her in court on Sunday and said they pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has promised to fight the case. Dina was released without bail.

You can watch a video of Dina Lohan coming out of court in the following video player.

WATCH: Dina Lohan leaves the court after being arrested by DWI and leaving the scene of an accident. MORE: https://t.co/NRpiCdFHCl pic.twitter.com/xRljeb9OCz – News12 (@ News12) January 12, 2020

You can see the original report that TMZ published about Dina Lohan's arrest on Saturday night below.

Dina Lohan arrested for DUI at Outback Steakhouse https://t.co/f7ya9lBBbF – TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2020

The struggles for addiction have affected the Lohan family for years and Dina, her ex-husband Michael and daughter Lindsay have had a good amount of media scandals. According to TMZ reports, Dina Lohan was not given a breathalyzer, as it was reported that she refused.

It seems that Dina Lohan's strategy to reject the breathalyzer will set the course for this case. Because he did not take a breathalyzer, and it is believed that he did not undergo any drug testing, the state will have to prove that he was intoxicated or under the influence without any evidence and probably based on the arrest officer and the witness's word

Ad

What you think? If Dina Lohan is convicted of DWI, it would be a felony conviction.



Post views:

0 0