Diego, the turtle whose high sex drive helped save his species, retires

With his long and leathery neck, his dull yellow face and bright eyes, Diego has something.

A turtle over 100 years old, Diego has had little trouble mating.

Member of Chelonoidis hoodensis, or the giant tortoise species of the Spanish Island in the Galapagos in Ecuador, was one of 15 turtles in a captive breeding program at the Fausto Llerena Turtle Center on Santa Cruz Island.

Among the males, Diego showed an exceptional sexual impulse, so much that he is credited with helping to save his species from extinction.

Now, with the insured future, he retires.

In a statement on Friday, the Galapagos National Park announced the end of the breeding program, saying an evaluation showed that it had met its conservation objectives.