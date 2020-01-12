Diego, the turtle whose high sex drive helped save his species, retires

With his long and leathery neck, his dull yellow face and bright eyes, Diego has something.
A turtle over 100 years old, Diego has had little trouble mating.
Member of Chelonoidis hoodensis, or the giant tortoise species of the Spanish Island in the Galapagos in Ecuador, was one of 15 turtles in a captive breeding program at the Fausto Llerena Turtle Center on Santa Cruz Island.
Among the males, Diego showed an exceptional sexual impulse, so much that he is credited with helping to save his species from extinction.
Now, with the insured future, he retires.
In a statement on Friday, the Galapagos National Park announced the end of the breeding program, saying an evaluation showed that it had met its conservation objectives.
The program began in 1965, with the first efforts dedicated to saving the turtle population on Pinzón Island, another island in the Galapagos. In 1970, researchers began to save the turtles of the Spanish island.
At that time, there were 14 turtles left: 12 females and two males, according to Galapagos Conservancy. In 1976, a third male was introduced to the turtle restoration breeding program, Diego, who had lived at the San Diego Zoo in the United States for 30 years.
The breeding program helped increase the turtle population to 2,000 of 15, Jorge Carrión, director of the Galapagos National Park, said in a statement.
Paternity tests indicate that Diego is responsible for approximately 40 percent of the offspring produced, said James P. Gibbs, professor of environmental and forest biology at the State University of New York at Syracuse.
"Another more reserved and less charismatic man – & # 39; E5 & # 39; – has generated about 60 percent," he said. "The third man -" E3 "- virtually none. So Diego has been critical."
What was Diego about? Why did he attract so many partners and Attract so much international attention, especially if another man was more productive?
Professor Gibbs says that Diego has "a great personality: quite aggressive, active and vocal in his mating habits, which is why I think he has captured most of the attention."
"But clearly he is the other calmer man who has been much more successful." "Maybe he prefers to mate more at night."
Professor Gibbs said it was all about who the females select.
"It may come as a surprise to many, but the turtles form what we would call,quot; relationships, "he said. "The social hierarchies and relationships of giant tortoises are very little known."
Mr. Carrión, the director of the national park, had a simpler explanation: "Without a doubt, Diego had some characteristics that made him special."
Professor Gibbs said that giant tortoises were endangered because easy access to the island allowed whalers, pirates, fishermen and others to eat them mainly in the nineteenth century.
"Wild goats invaded the island for many years and not only competed with turtles for food, but also destroyed much of their habitat," he added.
In an interview on Saturday night, Carrión said he believed Diego was taken from his native island of Española sometime in the 1930s.
Conservationists also worked on the ecological restoration of the Spanish island, including the promotion of cactus growth, which is a food source for turtles. That, in turn, helped get the species off the brink of extinction, Carrión said.
The uniquely shaped shells of the turtles allow them to stretch to reach the food. Diego, fully stretched, extends about five feet. It weighs about 176 pounds.
The breeding program is part of the Giant Turtle Restoration Initiative, a collaborative effort led by Galapagos Conservancy and the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park.
The turtle center in Santa Cruz was established by the Charles Darwin Research Station in 1965, Galapagos Conservancy said on its website. There are now three turtle centers, all managed by the Park Directorate.
Based on the data available since 1960 about the island and its turtle population, including a 2019 census, the researchers developed mathematical models with projections for the next 100 years.
"The conclusion was that the island has sufficient conditions to maintain the turtle population, which will continue to grow normally, even without any new repatriation of juveniles," said Washington Tapia, the The director of the Galapagos Giant Turtle Restoration Initiative said in a statement.
Almost 80 years after his capture, Diego is expected to return to the Spanish Island in March.
The island is very dry, even arid, Carrión said, but for Diego it is his home.
Johnny Díaz contributed reporting.