Diddy's ex runs back into his arms after saying he abused and forced her to abort

It is rumored that P. Diddy and Virginia V were back together last year, shortly after she dropped the bomb and became her "pretty secondary girl" while dating Lori Harvey.

P Diddyprevious grip Gina Huynh alias Virginia V I was back with the hip-hop star despite saying in an interview that he abused her. Both flaunted their exotic getaway, posting images from the same place on Instagram.

The rap tycoon published a chimney in its history and a beautiful view of "magic of the morning" of the rainbow in its frontal feeding. Meanwhile, Gina shared a selfie of "island vibes" of her having a drink. "Going up, growing, shining," he wrote.

In June 2019, Virginia sat down with Tasha K and made some serious accusations against Diddy. "He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me. He always compared me to Cassie and tell me I'm the bad one, she's good, "he said.

On one occasion, he said: "He took one of my heels and tried to throw me away. I really liked my face and it made my nose bleed. Every time Puff and I got into fights like that, the only person that ever D-Roc helped. Everyone else allowed it to happen and looked the other way. "

He also allegedly forced her to abort. "The first time was in October 2014. Well, I told him and he said: & # 39; You're aborting, right? & # 39; So, I said & # 39; I still don't know & # 39;. Then , offered me $ 50,000 to get rid of him. "

Although Diddy and Virginia only published their vacation recently, they actually ran towards him shortly after he threw the bomb. It is rumored that she took "a pretty big check" from him and became his "quiet girl" while he was dating Lori Harvey.