Did the Viking's failure in the divisional round expose deeper problems? They are not in the mood to argue

SANTA CLARA, California – Vikings receiver Adam Thielen did not register Kirk Cousins' pass until cornerback Richard Sherman secured it and ran in the other direction.

Thielen charged with guilt after not extending his route in front of Sherman or making a stronger attempt for the ball, failures that contributed to Sherman's third-quarter crucial interception in his team's 27-10 loss to the 49ers on Saturday. Its isolated malfunction was easy to frame and assess responsibility.

Is it harder for Minnesota to talk? Ending 147 total yards and struggling to connect all afternoon after hearing heavy criticism for his offensive throughout the campaign. The Vikings now enter the offseason and need to resolve why they have not yet progressed from their 2017 race to the NFC championship game despite having a stable position of players with skills on both sides of the ball.

"They took him," Thielen said. "They punched us in the mouth, and we didn't help each other when the plays were there."

MORE: Conclusions of the 49ers victory over the Vikings

Earlier this season, the Vikings managed to control the game with their running game, directed by Dalvin Cook. That identity evaporated little by little: Cook did not exceed 4 yards per carry in a competition after October 24. Cook managed 18 yards in nine attempts on Saturday in the loss of the team's NFC divisional round.

Then, coach Mike Zimmer tested the screen game. The 49ers, who were already advancing with their seven strikers, had no trouble stopping the short throws at Cook. The Florida state product converted six catches in just 8 yards.

As for the deep balls? Out of a 41-yard score from Stefon Diggs in the first quarter, which led to defense bench Ahkello Witherspoon, long shots were no problem for San Francisco. The cousins ​​did not break 100 aerial yards until the last quarter. Often, when he sat in his pocket waiting for routes to develop in the countryside, he ended up on the ground. The 49ers recorded six catches.

Without a reliable way to move the ball, Minnesota could not afford to make critical mistakes if it wanted to keep the game close. Sherman's interception and a late clearance kick by Marcus Sherels allowed San Francisco to get away.

IYER: Niners will continue rolling no matter who they face in the title game

"When you don't get in the rhythm and you can't start the game and get things going," said Cook, "they can just sit and fly and make plays."

Zimmer attributed most of Minnesota's deficiencies on Saturday to the San Francisco talent level. The 49ers' defense, after all, finished the regular season ranked second in allowed yards. Zimmer avoided taking a look at what went wrong with the offense over a period of three losses in five games to close the season. He said there would be more time to reflect in the coming months, about the offensive in general and how the organization will address its long-term quarterback situation (although he confirmed his comfort with Cousins).

The players were also not in the mood to consider issues beyond the end of season loss.

When Diggs was asked if Saturday's failure offered any indication of how far Minnesota was from the genuine Super Bowl dispute, the receiver waited to speak for several seconds, laughed and said, "I don't know."

When Cousins ​​was asked a similar question, he also chose not to participate.

"Today they were the best team," Cousins ​​said. "That's really what you take from him."