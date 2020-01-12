Did Jeffree Star's ex boyfriend move with another woman?

Jeffree Star recently confirmed his fans' worst fear that he and her boyfriend Nathan Schwandt have separated. Almost immediately afterwards, rumors emerged about why the two resigned.

Since Nathan was considered a gold digger until the rumored inflated ego of Jeffree Star, there were dozens of theories that surrounded the fashion division.

The rumor that gained more strength was that of a page of tea on social networks that claimed that Nathan had already moved with another woman in Malibu.

Jeffree, who was preparing to leave the new home he once shared with his ex-boyfriend, went to Snapchat to talk about speculation.

‘Many of you are like,‘ Are you and Nate like hanging out now? I was visiting my grandmother, Grandma Mary turns 103 in July and I don't know how long she has gone, so I've been visiting her a lot … instead of my security guards or my team watching my dogs, why not have Nathan, who raised them with me for years, do you see them instead? He and I also felt it was necessary to prove that he is at home today, because there are some media outlets that report that Nathan is in another city with another girl & # 39; & # 39 ;, explained after informing fans that Nathan was in the same room as him at the beginning of the day.

Star added, "I would like you guys, do you think he and I want to date someone else now? Do you think that's in our minds? I'm on the 10th day of crying. So, that's not what we're thinking about this This is really hard, so I just wanted to clarify the records because people aren't going to disrespect you, you're not going to disrespect me … so I'm going to say goodbye, he's going to say goodbye to dogs , and I will receive a great blow. "

This happens after Jeffree uploaded a long video that revealed to his fans that he and Nathan left him.

According to the makeup guru, they were so busy with the things that happened in their lives that they never stopped to think if they were really in love with each other. They realized that they were not and disconnected the relationship almost two weeks ago.



