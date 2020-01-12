Did Adele undergo plastic surgery in addition to her weight loss?

%MINIFYHTML3199e9d2bfd07f3e60c48b866891991d9% %MINIFYHTML3199e9d2bfd07f3e60c48b866891991d10%

Did Adele have plastic surgery in addition to her weight loss? That is the question that people ask since Adele has revealed her incredible makeover. While it is common for someone's face to look different after significant weight loss, there are many who think that Adele could also have gone under the knife. The January 20, 2020 issue of the National Enquirer weighs on the issue and suggests that she may have undergone liposuction as well as surgery. Fans have been talking about Adele's dramatic makeover and some are simply impressed by how different it looks.

The National Enquirer cited Dr. Otto Placik, a plastic surgeon from the Bodysculptor.com site who offered his professional opinion on Adele's makeover. In statements to the publication, Dr. Placik stated the following.

“This is a dramatic change. His cheeks appear smaller, suggesting the extraction of oral fat, and his dimple in the chin has decreased, which is indicative of chin filling or an implant. "

The doctor also told the publication that he believed Adele underwent a nose job.

You can see Adele's old face in this video clip that she shared on her official Instagram account below.

Adele made a sudden transformation that changed her life after her divorce with her husband Simon Konecki was finalized. She and Simon share a seven-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, and it is believed that Adele began her weight loss journey for her son.

Many people are surprised to see how different Adele looks and some now say they are worried that she has lost too much weight. Adele seems very happy with her new figure and seems to be more outgoing since her makeover. At this point, it is not clear if Adele really underwent plastic surgery or if she looks different from weight loss.

What do you think about Adele's dramatic weight loss? Were you surprised to see how much weight you lost in such a short time? Do you think Adele also underwent plastic surgery?

What do you think of his new appearance? Do you think Adele seems to have lost too much weight or do you think she looks perfectly healthy?



