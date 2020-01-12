Denver Broncos Fire Offensive Coordinator, Rich Scangarello | NFL news





The Broncos are moving on from Rich Scangarello

The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, the team announced Sunday.

The 2019 season was the only Scangarello season in that role. The 47-year-old spent the previous two seasons as a quarterback coach for the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos.

"After much consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change in the offensive coordinator would be the best for our team," Denver coach Vic Fangio said in a statement.

"We need to do everything possible to improve, in all areas, as we begin working towards next year."

"Rich is a brilliant coach with a great future ahead. I appreciate all his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos."

Denver ranked 28th in the NFL in points per game (17.6) and yards per game (298.6) in 2019.

The Broncos used three initial quarterbacks in Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock.

Denver (7-9) was 4-1 with Lock as the starter to close the season during Fangio's first season as coach.

The next offensive coordinator will be fifth in five seasons for the Broncos, with Scangarello following Bill Musgrave, Mike McCoy and Rick Dennison.