Deepika Padukone is harassed by fans when she goes out to town

Deepika Padukone's latest release, Chhapaak, received rave reviews from both critics and the audience. The movie is slowly accelerating at the box office and everyone who leaves the theater seems to be amazed by the compelling story, as well as the performance of Deepika. So that is reason enough for Queen Dee to be in a good mood now and celebrate. Last night, we broke the diva while heading to dinner at a hot spot in the city looking elegant while opting for comfortable clothes. In a pair of jeans, a white shaving top with a gray sweater, the actress seemed more radiant than ever.

When Deepika decided to return home after a relaxing night with a couple of friends, the actress was beset by fans waiting outside the restaurant to take a look at this stunning beauty. Soon, Deepika's bodyguards took control of the situation and the actress walked away on her trip greeting her fans quite gracefully. Scroll through the images.