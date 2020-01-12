Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban and the 10 highest paid college football coaches in 2019

One of the two coaches in the 2020 national championship game is among the highest paid college football coaches, and there are also many well-rewarded coaches with field results that aren't as impressive.

However, in terms of conferences, there are not many surprises. All the salaries of the top 10 coaches come from Power 5.

USA Today publishes a database of coaches' salaries for most FBS schools (some private schools are exempt from providing contract data), offering a glimpse into the lucrative college football industry's finances, though Of course it is not so lucrative for players on the field.

Here is a list of the highest paid college football coaches in 2019.

The highest paid college football coaches in 2019

1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson, $ 9,315,600

The national defending champion earned more money than any other coach in 2019, thanks to the biggest training contract in the history of college football.

Swinney's salary will increase to $ 10,000,000 at the end of the 10-year agreement, which he signed in April.

2. Nick Saban, Alabama, $ 8,857,000

For many years, Saban was at the top of the list. But Swinney's record contract knocks down Crimson Tide's coach for a long time. He will comfort himself by earning almost $ 9 million, which does not include the house that the Crimson Tide Foundation bought him.

The foundation paid $ 3.1 million for the house, according to AL.com.

3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, $ 7,504,000

There is at least one area where Jim Harbaugh can beat the state of Ohio.

The Wolverines have not reached the heights that their fans expected since the hiring of Harbaugh in 2015, and their salary is one of the reasons for the discomfort. Harbaugh's results in the field do not match those of the coaches around him, but he is earning as much money as his brother, so he remains a winner.

4. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A,amp;M, $ 7,500,000

Jimbo Fisher took over the Aggies in 2018, and his salary shows that the athletic department wants the program to regain its national relevance.

It still hasn't happened at all. But by beating the state of Oklahoma at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, Fisher secured an eighth win of the season, which means he can at least tell his bosses that he won more wins than millions of dollars this year.

5. Kirby Smart, Georgia, $ 6,781,600

Georgia has not returned to the college football qualifier since the 2017-18 season, but Kirby Smart is still reaping the rewards of extending the contract he signed a few months after losing the national championship against Alabama.

Not included in the figure of $ 6,781,600 is the monetary value of 25 hours (non-commercial) of flight in a private jet that Smart's contract gives you access. And, because hours may pass if they are not used in a year, they may have had access to up to 50 hours last year, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

6. Gus Malzahn, Auburn, $ 6,800,000

It is possible that Gus Malzahn has been saving pennies for the start of his contract with Auburn, which has a built-in increase of $ 100,000 every year.

However, given the speed with which Gene Chizik was forced to leave the Tigers, it can be a bit surprising if Malzahn is close to earning $ 7.3M during the 2024 season. Fortunately for him, the extension he signed in 2018 also included a massive purchase, designed to provide peace of mind to all parties. We will see how many years of 5-3 seconds you buy it.

7. Tom Herman, Texas, $ 6,750,000

Not having one of the nation's highest paid coaches can moderate expectations for Texas football, and because the Longhorns program is based on disappointment, that simply won't work. So, Tom Herman earned $ 6.75 million last year.

You may not think that Herman has been worth his $ 29,750,000 contract, but maybe you just don't give him enough value to be classified in the AP preseason survey every year.

8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue, $ 6,600,000

This salary might make a little more sense for Matt Painter, but it is Jeff Brohm who earns $ 6.6 million at West Lafayette. Brohm signed a seven-year extension with the Boilermakers in 2019.

In the two years before that extension, Brohm led Purdue to a 13-13 record and two bowl games. He went 4-8 last year. It is not exactly confidence inducer.

9. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma, $ 6,384,462

If Lincoln Riley makes his long-awaited jump into the ranks of NFL coaches, he will leave behind a salary of $ 6,384,462 from Oklahoma.

Little known fact: the athletic department was planning to pay Riley even $ 6.4 million, but it took a dollar for every yard that the Sooners defense gave to Joe Burrow.

10. Dan Mullen, Florida, $ 6,070,000

Given that Dan Mullen signed this contract in 2018, and considering that he signed it with Florida, it is possibly surprising that he is so low on this list.

Mullen has led an instant change with the Gators, taking over a 4-7 team with a 21-5 mark in his first two seasons. Of course, the coach he replaced, Jim McElwain, also had his first two years. He was gone before the end of the third. McElwain ended up in central Michigan, but Mullen's future is more likely to be the NFL.