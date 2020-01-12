D.K. Metcalf's combined performance in the NFL, historic 40 times made Seahawks WR a star

Outside Oxford, Miss., And the NFL exploration community, D.K. Metcalf was a player relatively below the radar when he entered the 2019 NFL Draft after his second year of the red shirt in Ole Miss. He had caught only 26 passes and five touchdowns in seven games before a neck injury ended what would become his last college season

Then, a photo of the wide shirtless receiver went viral and, suddenly, Metcalf was a leading name that entered the 2019 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

It was only the beginning of the legend related to the physicist who has become Metcalf.

About a week before the Combine, another photo of the wide muscle receptor appeared. This time he was teammate Ole Miss de Metcalf, A.J. Brown, who was also entering the 2019 NFL Draft and started training at Combine, who shared the photo.

Some doubts about Metcalf's professional perspectives, mainly related to that neck injury, forced him to fall into the second round of the draft. The Seahawks, satisfied with that development, switched to the last selection in Round 2 to select the large open receiver. He was the ninth open receiver chosen in the draft.

"It may be even more unique than we thought," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said about Metcalf in May, through The Seattle Times. "There was never a guy who ran faster that was so big and strong in Combine. So he has all those things behind him."

"Now he has to discover how to play football."

Spoiler alert: Metcalf discovered it.

Now Seattle is being rewarded for its faith in Metcalf, which had 160 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks wild card playoff victory over Philadelphia last week, the most receiving yards for a rookie in a single game. postseason in the Super Bowl era. With at least 83 receiving yards against Green Bay in the divisional round, Metcalf would beat Torry Holt (242 yards in 1999) for the most postseason receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history.

It all started with that photo and, shortly after, a historic performance of the NFL Combine.

D.K. Metcalf combination results

Somehow, Metcalf's physical appearance in viral photos was less impressive than the performance he published in the 2019 NFL Combine.

The Metcalf results in the exercises related to speed, strength and agility in which he competed are shown below.

Punch out Outcome WR Classification 40 yard board 4.33 seconds No. 4 Bench press 27 reps No. 1 Vertical jump 40.5 inches Number 3 Long jump 134.0 inches number 5 3-cone drill 7.38 seconds No. 27 20 yard transport 4.5 seconds No 30

Although the Metcalf 40 time was not the best among the recipients in the 2019 Combine, it was historic in the context of its weight (228 pounds).

According to NFL Media, Metcalf's 4.33-second 40-yard run was the fastest ever recorded for a player of 225 pounds or more. That list included abnormal NFL athletes such as Calvin Johnson, Saquon Barkley and Vernon Davis.

D.K. Metcalf combined measurements

Metcalf's weight in the Combine was remarkable in relation to his fast 40-yard run, with his other physical measurements that verified the monster in the field on paper. However, the most notable measure of Metcalf in Combine could have been its absurdly low body fat percentage of 1.6. He explained his shattered appearance in viral photos.

Height 6-3 Weight 228 pounds Body fat 1.6 percent arms 34 7/8 " Hands 9 7/8 "

D.K. Metcalf Combine highlights

Metcalf is beginning to assemble an impressive reel featured in the NFL with real football, but as you would expect given its historic performance, the best moments of the Combine receiver are something to contemplate.

Below are those highlights, followed by a couple of videos that put into context how absurd Metcalf training was.