Cut the check! Meghan Markle signs a voiceover deal with Disney!

%MINIFYHTML16743e0005619287ee5471123ec95f259% %MINIFYHTML16743e0005619287ee5471123ec95f2510%

Roommates, it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have all this solved! In the light of their decisions to give up their duties as royalty members, it seems they have had some agreements before making their announcement!

According to The Times, Meghan has signed a voiceover agreement with Disney, which is reported to benefit a wildlife charity! Apparently, Meghan will make a voiceover in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, and the timed organization to track and protect elephants from being illegally hunted or captured.

Although, according to reports, the agreement was signed before the two announced that they would leave their post as royalty, it seems they were preparing for their choice to be financially independent of the kingdom.

%MINIFYHTML16743e0005619287ee5471123ec95f2511% %MINIFYHTML16743e0005619287ee5471123ec95f2512%

The Times reports that this could be the reason, among others, why the tensions between the duke and the duchess and the royal family were so high. Apparently, it is possible that the family already knew that Meghan and Harry signed agreements, which initiated accusations that the couple is "making the real mark cheaper and will commit to money."

See this post on Instagram “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. ”- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA A publication shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in January 8, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. PST

However, they are clearly out here making movements for themselves! As we reported earlier, the couple also registered their "Sussex Royal,quot; brand, which reportedly will generate more than $ 500 million.

As of now, neither Meghan nor Harry have commented on the reactions of people in the UK, but we think it is safe to say that some people are crazy! Hopefully things go well for Meghan and Harry and their beautiful family.

What do you think, Roomies? How will Meghan and Harry be fair in North America? Let us know in the comments!