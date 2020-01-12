Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: see all looks

The prize season is in full effect!

With the 2020 Golden Globes behind us, now is the time for the last and best of Hollywood to honor Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Tonight, it's about celebrating the best of the best in television and movies.

Already in that alignment is Kristen bell, which is being honored with the #SeeHer Award. Along with his nomination for Best Actor, Eddie murphy You will also receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition, Netflix conducted the ceremony with 61 nominations that include The Irish, When they see us Y Marriage history to name a few. Y Taye Diggs Once again he will take the stage and present the annual show.

But before the fanciful festivities begin, we cannot look away from the fierce and fabulous designs that hit the red carpet! From wavy princess dresses to daring pant suits to flashy accessories and more, this is quickly becoming an event to remember.