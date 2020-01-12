Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners

The awards season is underway and it's time for Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020!
The ceremony takes place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Nominations were announced last month and include films such as 1917, jester Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Y the Irish—That he received 14 assents, film actors like Robert de Niro, Leonardo Dicaprio, Adam Driver Y Joaquin PhoenixAnd movie actresses like Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o Y Charlize Theron.
Nominated TV series include Succession, Flea bag, The crown, When they see us, We are Y Schitt & # 39; s Creek.
See a complete list of winners (it will be updated after the show begins):
Films:
Best image
1917
Ford v Ferrari
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut gems
best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory
Robert de Niro, the Irish
Leonardo Dicaprio, – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Joaquin Phoenix, jester
Adam Sandler, Uncut gems
Best actress
Awkwafina The farewell
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, U.S
Saoirse Ronan, Little woman
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern Marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little woman
Margot Robbie Bomb
Zhao Shuzhen The farewell
Best young actor / actress
Julia Butters Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe Honey boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, U.S
Archie Yates Jojo Rabbit
Best set of actors
Bomb
the Irish
Knives outside
Little woman
Marriage history
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
Best director
Noah Baumbach Marriage history
Greta Gerwig, Little woman
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut gems
Martin Scorsese, the Irish
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best Animated Feature
Abominable
Frozen II
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Lost link
Toy Story 4
Best comedy
Smart reserve
Dolemite is my name
The farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives outside
Best science fiction or horror movie
Ad astra
Avengers Final Game
Midsommar
U.S
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach Marriage history
Rian Johnson, Knives outside
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Lulu Wang The farewell
Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig, Little woman
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony McCarten, The two potatoes
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, jester
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian the Irish
Best photography
Jarin Blaschke, The lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Phedon Papamichael Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto, the Irish
Robert Richardson, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher jester
Best production design
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, jester
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman, Little woman
Lee Ha Jun, Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, the Irish
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey
BEST EDITION
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Uncut gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo Parasite
Fred Raskin Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker, the Irish
Lee smith 1917
Best costume design
Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite is my name
Julian Day Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran, Little woman
Arianne Phillips, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson, the Irish
Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey
The best hair and makeup
Bomb
Dolemite is my name
the Irish
jester
Judy
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Rocketman
Better visual effects
1917
Ad astra
The aircraft
Avengers Final Game
Ford v Ferrari
the Irish
The Lion King
Best non-English speaking movie
Atlantics
The Miserables
Pain and glory
Parasite
Portrait of a lady on fire
Best song
"Glasgow (There is no place like home)" – wild Rose
"(I'm going to) love myself again,quot; – Rocketman
"I stand with you,quot; – Penetration
"Towards the unknown,quot; – Frozen II
"Speechless,quot; – Aladdin
"Spirit,quot; – The Lion King
"Get up,quot; – Harriet
Best score
Michael Abels U.S
Alexandre Desplat, Little woman
Hildur Guðnadóttir, jester
Randy Newman, Marriage history
Thomas Newman, 1917
Robbie Robertson, the Irish
TV:
Best drama series
The crown (Netflix)
David makes man (OWN)
game of Thrones (HBO)
The good fight (Total access to CBS)
Attitude (FX)
Succession (HBO)
We are (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Best actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, We are (NBC)
Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti, Thousands of millions (Show time)
Harington kit game of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The good doctor (A B C)
Tobias Menzies, The crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter, Attitude (FX)
Jeremy Strong Succession (HBO)
Best Drama Series Actress
Christine Baranski, The good fight (Total access to CBS)
Olivia Colman The crown (Netflix)
Jodie Eat Killing Eva (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman Big little lies (HBO)
Regina King Watchmen (HBO)
Mj Rodriguez, Attitude (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya Euphoria (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Asante Blackk, We are (NBC)
Billy Crudup, The morning show (Apple)
Asia Kate Dillon, Thousands of millions (Show time)
Peter Dinklage, game of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley We are (NBC)
Delroy Cute, The good fight (Total access to CBS)
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie, game of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern Big little lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald, The good fight (Total access to CBS)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big little lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson, We are (NBC)
Best Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Flea bag (Amazon)
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One day at a time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt & # 39; s Creek (Popular)
Best actor in a comedy series
Ted Danson, The good place (NBC)
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill hader Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy, Schitt & # 39; s Creek (Popular)
Paul Rudd, Living with yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's shop window (IFC)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to me (Netflix)
Alison Brie RADIANCE (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst, On becoming a god in central Florida (Show time)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)
Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Schitt & # 39; s Creek (Popular)
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Flea bag (Amazon)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn nine and nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper, The good place (NBC)
Daniel Levy Schitt & # 39; s Creek (Popular)
Nico Santos Hypermarket (NBC)
Andrew Scott, Flea bag (Amazon)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
D & # 39; Arcy Carden, The good place (NBC)
Sian Clifford, Flea bag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin, RADIANCE (Netflix)
Rita Moreno One day at a time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy Schitt & # 39; s Creek (Popular)
Molly Shannon The other two (Comedy Central)
Best Limited Series
22 screenshots (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse / Verdon (FX)
The loudest voice (Show time)
Amazing (Netflix)
When they see us (Netflix)
Years and years (HBO)
Best movie made for television
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: the movie (HBO)
The Road: a Breaking Bad movie (Netflix)
Guava island (Amazon)
Native son (HBO)
Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Christopher Abbott, 22 screenshots (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali True detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe, The loudest voice (Show time)
Jared Harris Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome, When they see us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell Fosse / Verdon (FX)
Noah wyle Red line (CBS)
Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Kaitlyn Dever, Amazing (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway Modern love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey king The act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller, Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever, Amazing (Netflix)
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon (FX)
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Asante Blackk, When they see us (Netflix)
George Clooney 22 screenshots (Hulu)
John Leguizamo, When they see us (Netflix)
Dev Patel, Modern love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons, The Road: a Breaking Bad movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey, Years and years (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Patricia Arquette The act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When they see us (Netflix)
Toni Collette, Amazing (Netflix)
Niecy Nash When they see us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley, Fosse / Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson Years and years (HBO)
Emily Watson Chernobyl (HBO)
Best animated series
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the princesses of power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Best talk show
Desus and Mero (Show time)
Full frontal with samantha bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson show (NBC)
Last week tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late night with seth meyers (NBC)
Best special comedy
Amy Schumer: Growing Up (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: scenic fear (Netflix)
Living in front of a studio audience: Norman Lear & # 39; s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (A B C)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Patricia's son (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: not normal (Netflix)
Taye Diggs returns as host of the 25th annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, which will air live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on January 12 on the CW network at 7 p.m. ET.