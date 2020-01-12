Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners

The awards season is underway and it's time for Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020!

The ceremony takes place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Nominations were announced last month and include films such as 1917, jester Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Y the Irish—That he received 14 assents, film actors like Robert de Niro, Leonardo Dicaprio, Adam Driver Y Joaquin PhoenixAnd movie actresses like Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o Y Charlize Theron.

Nominated TV series include Succession, Flea bag, The crown, When they see us, We are Y Schitt & # 39; s Creek.

See a complete list of winners (it will be updated after the show begins):

Films:

Best image

1917

Ford v Ferrari

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut gems

best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory

Robert de Niro, the Irish

Leonardo Dicaprio, – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage history

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Joaquin Phoenix, jester

Adam Sandler, Uncut gems

Best actress

Awkwafina The farewell

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, U.S

Saoirse Ronan, Little woman

Charlize Theron, Bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy