Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: & # 39; Once Upon a Time & # 39; and & # 39; Parasite & # 39; win big

& # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; She is named Best Film in addition to helping Quentin Tarantino obtain an award for Best Original Screenplay and Brad Pitt obtains the Best Supporting Actor.

"Once upon a time in Hollywood"He has just emerged victorious at another awards event after his big victory at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Quentin TarantinoDirected by the film caught the coveted Best Film at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, in addition to scoring several other trophies at the ceremony on Sunday, January 12.

The comedy and drama film, set in 1969 in Los Angeles, received three other awards through Brad PittThe Best Supporting Actor Award, as well as the Best Original Screenplay for Tarantino and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh.

Pitt co-star Leonardo Dicaprio He was also nominated for Best Actor, but lost the title for Joaquin Phoenix for his outstanding performance in "jester"The movie rated R about Batman's supervillain was also awarded the best score for composer Hildur Gudnadottir.

Also having a great night at the event was "Parasite", who repeated his victory in the Golden Globes when he was named Best Foreign Language Film. He also surprisingly won the Best Director award for Bong Joon Ho, being tied with Sam Mendes, who was recognized for his work"1917"The war film also won multiple awards, with its other two victories in the category of Best Photography for Roger Deakins and Best Edition for Lee Smith.

Other films that won multiple awards that night were "Avengers Final Game"(Best action movie and best visual effects) as well as"U.S"(Best Science Fiction or Horror Movie and Best Costume Design for Ruth E. Carter). The Star of the Movie Eddie murphy, meanwhile, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Renee Zellweger came out as Best Actress for her interpretation of Judy Garland in biopic "Judy", While Laura Dern She was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Marriage history"."Jojo Rabbit"star Roman Griffin Davis won the Best Young Actor / Actress award, and "Toy Story 4"He was chosen as Best Animated Film.

Hosted by Taye Diggs and broadcast live on The CW from Santa Monica, California, the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 also presented trophies to the best on television.

