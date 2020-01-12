Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses Juventus in Serie A | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML43e438191c648c881ca1cafb200688e19% %MINIFYHTML43e438191c648c881ca1cafb200688e110%





Cristiano Ronaldo scored when Juventus made it clear in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his excellent way of scoring, as Juventus won 2-1 against AS Roma on Sunday and advanced two points at the top of Serie A.

Merih Demiral advanced the Italian champions before Ronaldo shot home a penalty to double his lead with only 10 minutes played.

It was the 14th goal of Ronaldo's season in the league and his ninth in the last six appearances in Serie A.

Things got worse for Rome towards the end of the first half when the end Nicolo Zaniolo was torn into tears on a stretcher with a leg injury, but the hosts withdrew one in 68 minutes through a penalty from Diego Perotti.

The result leaves Juventus with 48 points at the top of the table in the intermediate stage of the season, two ahead of Inter Milan, while Rome is fifth with 35 points.

Earlier, Hellas Verona came from behind to beat Genoa 2-1 and ascends to eighth in the classification with 25 points, leaving the visitors fighting for the descent stranded in 18th place with 14 points.