Counting the cost of US military bases worldwide | U.S

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the second most powerful figure in Iran, by a United States drone attack has led to the deployment of more troops in Iraq. And although Iran responded and tensions seemed to diminish, a shadow war between the United States and Iran continues.

Counting the cost Check out the billions spent on wars and the billions spent on maintaining the US military bases.

There are 200,000 US soldiers stationed at hundreds of bases in countries and territories outside the United States. Despite President Donald Trump's promises to withdraw US troops from the Middle East, the number of troops in the region has increased.

Since September 11, U.S. taxpayers have spent $ 6.4 billion on wars and military actions in the Middle East and Asia, according to the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University. And according to the central command of the United States, there are between 60,000 and 70,000 US troops in the Middle East.

Glenn Carle, former deputy national intelligence officer of the CIA and assistant professor at Boston College, explains that some host countries pay substantial amounts to maintain a US military presence, while other countries do not necessarily make the same type of formal contributions.

"In Iraq, I am not so clear that they are actually making a formal contribution to accommodate us as much as they are happy to have us, I am sure. Therefore, there will be secondary or secondary indirect costs that the host country will certainly be paying. But I do not believe that they are paying some kind of fee to house 6,000 American soldiers now at various bases, "says Carle.

On how the latest tensions between the United States and Iran can develop, Carle points out that the political system of the United States is largely paralyzed, so that any "coherent and decisive action,quot; in international relations is difficult to carry out.

"There has been a strong inclination on the part of half of the country to eliminate the American presence of Iraq, which is considered a disaster, and yet most of the national security professional officials or individuals think that it is necessary for the United States to have some kind of a presence there, which is independent of whether it is we who broke the dishes or tried to put it together, but leaving now would be a problem, "says Carle.

"So I don't see us leaving soon, unless the incoherent and capricious man of the Oval Office manages to act according to his compulsions."

Does the meat industry need to change to save the planet?

The swine and swine industry has been affected by African swine flu in China and Asia, and the whole question of how we get our protein solution has gained importance in the context of climate change.

Animal agriculture is responsible for approximately 9 percent of man-made carbon dioxide emissions worldwide.

Justin Sherrard, global strategist at Rabobank, tells Al Jazeera that meat is a staple food for most people around the world, both as staple foods such as rice or bread. He points out that the debate around the meat industry is not really about whether people are addicted to meat consumption.

"What it is about is how we are going to change the emission signature associated with the production and consumption of meat in the future," says Sherrard.

"And on the positive side, we are beginning to see commitments made by the leading animal protein companies in Europe and the United States on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with their entire supply chain."

Will France's digital tax on Silicon Valley intensify the trade war with the United States?

Silicon Valley tech giants have often been criticized for not paying fair taxes. Much of the problem exists due to international laws that allow corporations to pay their taxes in the country of their choice.

But France leads a group of nations to impose a tax on revenue from Google, Facebook and Amazon, and that has threatened to intensify a trade war.

The United States has proposed tariffs on French products worth 2.4 billion dollars, but the French have warned that the EU will retaliate.

Italy, Austria and Turkey have also imposed taxes and the United Kingdom will probably follow it, despite expressing interest in signing a post-Brexit trade agreement with Washington.

Julian David, CEO of TechUK, explains that taxes "are still stuck in an old model,quot; and do not apply only to technology giants, but to any company that uses digital technology.

"The problem here is that the tax system is not suitable for the new world we live in," says David.

Source: Al Jazeera News