Conor McGregor: I would beat Donald Cerrone even if I had the flu

Conor McGregor believes that Donald Cerrone looks better at 170 pounds, but also says he could beat his UFC 246 opponent with any weight, even if he had the flu.

McGregor, the former featherweight and lightweight champion, will return to the Octagon on Saturday. He has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in an October 2018 showdown that was overshadowed by a post-fight fight.

When he announced his return from retirement, the Irishman said he planned three fights in 2020, with Jorge Masvidal, due to his victory over Nate Díaz to win the BMF title, and Nurmagomedov as his main goals.

McGregor has also talked about his interest in facing UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after choosing to return at 170 pounds, which he thinks is more comfortable for Cerrone.

When asked why he didn't decide a light fight and made things difficult for Cerrone, McGregor told ESPN: "I know, I could have done it. I just don't think he looks good in 155. He is a 170 fighter."

"I would hit him with any weight. I would hit him if I had the flu. I don't need that. I just want to concentrate on my training and stay alert. I don't want to cut and then build and then cut. I'm happy where I am.

"Besides, 170 is exciting for me. I like 170. I like what is happening in division 170 right now."

"You have Jorge with that belt (BMF), you have the other boys fighting for the (championship) belt. I like everything that is happening in 170, and I feel good in 170. I feel energetic, it's what weight and that's it. Open up many more options, right? "

It is unlikely that there will be a potential rematch against Nurmagomedov outside the lightweight division, which McGregor said is not a problem.

He added: "I'm not done with 155. I could do 155 this fight, no problem, but I just want to get fresh and how it is, let the fight play as it is and open all my options."