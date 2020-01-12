Connor McDavid of Edmonton Oilers showed the speed skater's speed for the ultimate sensational goal

%MINIFYHTMLc4c4f9bfc0e9d88b50b9f0e1cdb1097b9% %MINIFYHTMLc4c4f9bfc0e9d88b50b9f0e1cdb1097b10%

Everyone knows that Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is a fast skater, but his last highlight on Saturday shows once again that he is capable of making plays that almost no one else can.

The Oilers captain scored a goal in his team's 4-3 loss to the Calgary flames in the most recent edition of the Battle of Alberta, showing his speed. In the first period, McDavid took the disc in his own blue line, ran through the ice past Flames defenders, Noah Hanifin and Travis Hamonic, and put the most subtle dekes on goalkeeper Cam Talbot before scoring with a glove of 2-1 direct.

MORE: Zack Kassian calls Matthew Tkachuk of Flames after a wild beating

McDavid's speed should not surprise anyone: he has won the fastest skating competition in the league in the All-Star Weekend for three consecutive years with lap times as fast as 13.31 seconds. However, on Saturday's goal, Sportsnet recorded the superstar's break rate at 44.2 kilometers per hour, which translates to almost 27.5 mph. Dom Luszczyszyn of Athletic After that, high-speed skaters slide only slightly faster than McDavid on that play.

The Guinness Book of Records shows that Russian speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov has the fastest men's speed skating record over 500 meters at 33.61 seconds, which means he averaged 53.56 km / h (33.28 mph) at along the route While McDavid did not travel so far to reach his goal on Saturday, the fact that he approached the maximum speeds that speed skaters reach without using their specialized equipment is amazing.

McDavid's goal on Saturday increased his total league leader points this season to 71 in 47 games. If the NHL does not allow players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, it could have a future with the Canadian speed skating team.