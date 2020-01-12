Cleveland Browns hires the Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as next head coach | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLb18b0e3a53a0ca0289e99b75e7a25b279% %MINIFYHTMLb18b0e3a53a0ca0289e99b75e7a25b2710%





Kevin Stefanski will assume the position of head coach of the Browns

The offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Stefanski, will be the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The Browns met with Stefanski in the Minneapolis area last week while the Vikings were preparing for the NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday, which they lost 27-10 in the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland, who fired Freddie Kitchens after a season and a 6-10 record, interviewed eight candidates for the job.

Stefanski will be the sixth full-time head coach since owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam bought the equipment in 2012.

The 37-year-old also interviewed the Browns after the 2018 season when Cleveland opted for kitchens.

Stefanski has worked at the Minnesota organization since 2006, this year being his first full season as an offensive coordinator.

The Vikings ranked eighth in the NFL in the regular season with 25.4 points per game and 16 with 353.5 yards per game. Field Marshal Kirk Cousins ​​registered the fourth best passer rating (107.4) among the starters.

Baker Mayfield had a disappointing second season for the Browns

In Cleveland, Stefanski inherits quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had trouble in his second season (22 touchdowns, 21 interceptions) despite the off-season addition of open receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A year earlier as a rookie, Mayfield went through 27 scores with 14 interceptions.

The Browns have not reached the playoffs since the 2002 season and recorded a winning record in 2007, when they were 10-6.

The Haslams officially appropriated the Browns during the 2012 season.

They fired Pat Shurmur after that campaign, then fired Rob Chudzinski after a season in 2013. Mike Pettine lasted two years before Hue Jackson was hired. He had a 1-31 mark for two seasons before being fired after a 2-5-1 start in 2018.

Other interviewees for the Browns' work on this occasion were the New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the defensive coordinator of San Francisco 49ers Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy also met for the job before being hired by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns are still looking for a new general manager after separating from John Dorsey on New Year's Eve after failing to agree on a restructuring of the main office.