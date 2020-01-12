Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo: a look at the timeline of their relationship

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are officially an article.

The 23-year-old Carolina Panthers and the former 27-year-old Miss Universe have been linked since May.

Blame has dated famous athletes and celebrities in the past.

He broke up with Lions open receiver Danny Amendola in 2018 and inspired Nick Jonas's song "Jealous,quot; during his two-year relationship with the singer.

So how did your relationship begin? Let's take a look at your appointment timeline.

April 2019:

The couple began to follow on Instagram.

Yes, it sounds silly, but in today's digital world: Instagram tracking can reveal a lot.

July 2019: trip to Mexico

The couple was seen holding hands while on vacation in Mexico.

October 2019: The Jersey

Culpo showed his support for McCaffrey by wearing his shirt to see the 49ers defeat Carolina, 51-13.

Despite the loss of his team, McCaffrey had 117 yards and a touchdown.

Blame also sported a Carolina Panthers manicure.

November 2019: Sports Illustrated praise

McCaffrey shared a story of Culpo on Instagram to show his support for his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit session.

"Proud of you! @Oliviaculpo," McCaffrey published in his story.

Culpo responded to McCaffrey's message in his Instagram story, writing: "My eyes are half open here but this made my day @christianmccaffrey."

December 2019: People magazine

Olivia told People Magazine that their relationship with McCaffrey was easy because they have a lot in common.

January 2020: public excursion

The two were seen on a date in West Hollywood.

Blame even shared a video of McCaffrey helping her put on her pants.