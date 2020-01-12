Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan makes a formal contract offer to the Denmark midfielder agent | Soccer news





Christian Eriksen was applauded when he took off against Liverpool after previous boos of Spurs fans

Inter Milan is waiting for a response after making a contract offer to Christian Eriksen's agent, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club hopes to get a positive response from Eriksen's representative before approaching Tottenham to discuss a transfer this month.

Inter believes they have made every effort to reach an agreement with Denmark's international, which is free to speak with clubs in Europe because their agreement with the Spurs expires at the end of the season.

They want to move to Eriksen in January because they expect competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus if their contract runs out completely and becomes a free agent in the summer.

Eriksen will be a free agent in the summer if he can't seal a January move

Eriksen began Saturday's 1-0 loss at home against Liverpool and was booed by some sections of the Spurs' support, but then received applause when he replaced Giovani Lo Celso.

Inter met with Eriksen's agent during the last days in Milan to describe his offer for the 27-year-old, who had previously been linked to Manchester United before discarding an offer.

The Spurs are also closing a new addition to their midfield with Gedson Fernandes ready to join the club in an 18-month loan agreement with Benfica after choosing them over their West Ham rivals.

