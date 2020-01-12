Chris Sails' former Savay shows injuries for his alleged abuse, he replies

Youtube

Chris Sails shoots his ex-girlfriend Savay after she showed her online followers photos of her bruised body full of scratches and handprints.

Chris Sails He was accused of mistreating his ex-girlfriend Savay. The couple separated in 2019 and recently revealed that he was abusive during their relationship. He posted photos of his injuries for his alleged abuse.

The images showed his bruised body. Red scratches and handprints were clearly visible on his forearm and the side of his body. "But am I lying? Oh, it's fine," he wrote.

Chris hastened to return fire to his ex. He then addressed the accusation of domestic violence, insisting that his injuries were not his fault. "That was when that bitch hit her," he said.

"At least now we can really tell who the liar is and who tells the truth. I have finished speaking and I mean it this time."

Savay replied: "I pray that any woman who has been growing or is growing through the same as me, realizes its value and value because nobody deserves it. Thank you for all the hate and all the love because you both they helped [love]. "

"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Moniece Slaughter He commented: "Literally, all the girls he has dated have said the same thing and proved the same. He did it. Enclose him with the mandatory control and advice of anger."

In fact, it is not the first time that Chris Sails was accused of being abusive. In 2018, he was arrested for allegedly hitting, slapping and strangling another ex. "My wife and children"Actress Parker McKenna. He reportedly "got angry after seeing another man's DM on his phone, and started beating her so much that he thought he was going to die."

In a similar drama, when he broke up with Savay, Chris also accused her of cheating. In October 2019, she said she connected with Chris Brown. "Bruh, she was talking to Chris Brown, man. I saw messages. I looked at her phone. N * gga exploded like, who the hell is this? It's Chris Brown," he said again. then.

Savay admitted sending text messages to the R&B star, but said Sails was not a saint either. "Yes, so what I talked to Chris Brown at least didn't lie to me," he said.

Before dating Parker McKenna and then Savay, Chris Sails was in a relationship with Queen Naija. They share a son.