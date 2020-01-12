Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris shows a gift from the monks for the baby, Aeko and sparks engagement rumors

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris are the proudest parents these days. Not long ago, Ammika gave birth to Chris's son, Aeko.

Since then, both parents have been showing photos and videos with Aeko on their social media account. Look at a particular photo that Ammika decided to share in her IG account.

‘Little gift from the monks 🙏🏽. I will love you all your life! All my heart Only God knows how much I love you! "Commented Ammika.

Someone said: "I don't know you but I have become a big fan." I'm just an old mom, I totally enjoy seeing you and your beautiful baby ♥ ️. You are doing great !!! They grow fast, life is like a steam … enjoy because there is no other love greater than God than. You are really beautiful ".

A follower published this: ‘You talk about monks and temples and use God in this prayer. For love and curiosity, are you a Buddhist? "And another fan said:" Hiii asked me if you are a Buddhist? Most Thais practice Buddhism "I wish you and your little one the best!"

Someone else asked: "Are you married to Chris?", And another commenter posted this: "Aww, the little bracelet on his arm." You are such a strong and great mother love❤️ ".

A follower said: "Man, this little baby will be about to break movements as soon as he can hold on to the furniture,quot; @ammikaaa that you gave birth to a beautiful baby that will make you proud. "

Someone else doesn't think she's married to Chris: "I doubt they were married, she would have a rock bigger than that."

A fan said: ‘@ammikaaa, he is such a beautiful mom! Congratulations on your little bundle of joy, "much love from CT,quot; girl.

The other day, it has been revealed that some bad people online thought it would be a good idea to insist that Chris doesn't love her.

According to reports. In response to bold statements, Ammika responded with a perfect answer.



