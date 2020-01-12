Chiefs vs. Fees Texans, prediction, betting trends for the NFL divisional playoff game

When the No. 4 seeded Texans travel to play the No. 2 seeded Chiefs in the Sunday NFL division game in Kansas City (3:05 pm ET, CBS), an opportunity to organize the championship game AFC next Sunday against the Titans No. 6 will be on the line.

The Texans beat the Bills in overtime to open the wild card last week. The Chiefs enjoyed the goodbye week after jumping to the Patriots, who have since been eliminated in Week 17. Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes make it another duel of dynamic young quarterbacks.

Here is everything you need to know about betting on Chiefs vs.. Texans in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and prediction from our experts for the AFC divisional game.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and betting trends on Sports Insider

Chiefs vs. Fees Texans for the NFL playoffs

Spread: Bosses for 10

Bosses for 10 Total points: 51

51 Possibilities: Texans -122, Bosses +102

The Chiefs have seen this line slowly climb towards the two digits after opening as a favorite touchdown plus. There is confidence in them after a dominant stretch to finish the season, while the Texans had a harder December.

Chiefs vs. All-Time Series Texans

The Chiefs lead the series 6-5. The Texans won the regular season meeting, 31-24 in Kansas City on October 14. Before that game, they had lost four of five games to the Chiefs, even in Houston in the playoffs four years ago in 2016, 30-0.

Three trends to know

– The Texans are only 8-9 against the spread this season. The Chiefs are 11-5 against the spread. 52 percent of bettors like the Chiefs to cover the large number.

– The Texans saw only 7 of 17 finished games. The Chiefs saw that only 8 of the 16 games ended. 55 percent of bettors like the game to have more than 51 points.

– The Texans have covered only 4 times in the last 11 games. The Chiefs have won and covered in six consecutive games.

Three things to look at

Fuller's return

Watson recovers a much-needed additional field weapon on wide receiver Will Fuller, who missed the Bills game with a groin injury. Fuller caught 5 passes for 44 yards on 9 goals in the first meeting. His presence gives a profound threat to which the strong Kansas City High School should pay attention. Fuller should be busy again behind DeAndre Hopkins and place Kenny Stills in a more favorable supporting role.

Mathieu's Revenge

Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu has been playing as his best Honey Badger, making great plays across the field as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The former Texan has been a great addition that has helped his new team achieve a great defensive change with Steve Spagnuolo. Mathieu will try to burn Watson in coverage at some opportune moments.

Tyreek the monster

Chiefs open receiver Tyreek HIll had 5 catches for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 goals in the first meeting. Texans could have given up a much bigger game for him. You can bet that they will do everything possible to have someone else beat them. Tight end Travis Kelce, who will play due to a knee injury, had 4 catches for 58 yards on 6 goals when Houston won in Kansas City.

Statistics that matter

During their six-game winning streak, the Chiefs have allowed only a total of 69 points, or an average of less than 12 points per game. They also scored 167 points in that stretch, or almost 28 points per game. The defense has increased, improving against the pass and holding out better against the race. The offensive has recovered with a completely healthy Mahomes with a great boost from Damien Williams who seems to be off the court again at the end of 2018. They have also dominated with their game on both lines of scrimmage.

Boss Prediction vs. Texans

Texans needed to run the ball to a very high level and dominate the battle for possession time to bother the Chiefs for a touchdown in Kansas City in October. They had to play a long and tough game against the Bills last week, while the Chiefs received a much needed goodbye. Since the Ravens are no longer an obstacle, the Chiefs should be more excited about the chance of redemption in a second straight game for the AFC title at Arrowhead Stadium against the team, the Titans, who lost their game more recent. Mahomes will ensure that the Chiefs do not look forward and take care of business, again separating the Texans high school to overcome Watson, who will face a greater degree of difficulty.

Chiefs 27, Texans 14