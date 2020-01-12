Chhapaak and Tanhaji accelerate on day 2 at the box office



Bollywood is always full of new projects and releases and the last ones in the block are Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The two films closed speakers at the box office on January 10 and this fight is proving to be a blessing for B-town as both films are working well at the cash counters. Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, revolves around the life of the Laxmi Agarwal acid attack survivor and her struggle to seek justice. The director of Meghna Gulzar has been receiving love from all sides. On the first day, Chhapaak earned 4.77 million rupees, while on Saturday the film won 6.90 million rupees, making a total of 11.67 rupees. Word of mouth is strong about the film and collections are expected to increase even more today.



Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn's 100th movie and also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is doing phenomenally well at the box office. The director of Om Raut made Rs 15.10 crore on the first day and Rs 20.57 crore on day two, which makes the grand total a huge Rs 35.67 crore. The film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Marathi military leader. Keep looking at this space to get more box office updates.