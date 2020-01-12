Cheltenham plans fluid for Lalor | Racing news





Lalor – Cheltenham plans fluid

Kayley Woollacott has fluid plans for the stable star Lalor after her brave career in defeat at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The eight-year-old boy was involved in a three-way photo finale, after refusing his 20-1 odds in Paddy Power Handicap Chase.

The Oldgrangewood of Dan Skelton was finally declared the winner, with Saint Calvados of Harry Whittington behind and Lalor losing by a short head in total.

Woollacott hopes that the dry weather will allow him to run the castrated horse in Cheltenham on January 25, with the Spectra Cyber ​​Security Solutions Trophy Handicap Chase Trophy aimed at.

"He has left the race very well," he said of Lalor's close defeat.

"I couldn't see (the end correctly) to be honest, but you always hope they got up and won. I thought the horse in the middle had really got it – Saint Calvados – I didn't think of the horse Skelton.

"It's nice to see him return to his form and fight uphill. It was a completely different race from his recent careers: he hasn't been like that in a while, so it's great to have him back."

Lalor has a ticket for Ryanair Chase, but his next step will determine whether he runs at the Cheltenham Festival or avoids it in favor of the Grand National Aintree meeting.

Woollacott added: "It could reappear in Cheltenham at the end of the month, but it would need to be dry.

"I wouldn't want it softer than it was when I ran there last time.

"Alternatively, there is Newbury in February for him, or Warwick. We have to decide whether to go to the Cheltenham Festival or wait for Aintree.

The Somerset-based coach also provided an update on The Kings Writ, who has been placed twice this season at a disadvantage in both Ascot and Exeter.

The nine-year-old can return to obstacles after receiving a mark of tax disadvantage of 137 on the fences.

"I feel for him more than I feel for Lalor," said Woollacott.

"He has climbed a lot at the disadvantage of not winning many races. He ran a cookie on New Year's Day, but he just found a better horse."

"He always brings his game A, but the handicap hasn't been very nice to him."

"There aren't many races for him on the fences now, so we might have to drop him in a bachelorette later. He's such a lovely horse."