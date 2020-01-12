Check out the most impressive celeb transformations this week

New year, new you.

That feeling not only sounds true for mere mortals when the calendar changes to a new year and a new decade, as many celebrities decided to sound in 2020 making some important transformations. And we are taking special importance when it comes to one of the most famous couples in the world.

The biggest, of course, was Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe most important life decision, which nobody saw coming, including Queen Elizabeth II-That will have repercussions for the royal family for years (and probably decades) to come.

After that shocking news, some stars who experienced great hair changes did not feel so serious in the great schemes of things, such as Miley Cyrus presenting a bold new look (along with an announcement about new music) and Timothee Chalamet mHe wore facial hair that made the Internet vibrate, unlike his razor. (OK, that was cheesy, we confess). In addition, a member of the Kardashian family has already shown a new cut and color, probably the first of many in 2020.