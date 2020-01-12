Check out the most impressive celeb transformations this week

New year, new you.
That feeling not only sounds true for mere mortals when the calendar changes to a new year and a new decade, as many celebrities decided to sound in 2020 making some important transformations. And we are taking special importance when it comes to one of the most famous couples in the world.
The biggest, of course, was Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe most important life decision, which nobody saw coming, including Queen Elizabeth II-That will have repercussions for the royal family for years (and probably decades) to come.
After that shocking news, some stars who experienced great hair changes did not feel so serious in the great schemes of things, such as Miley Cyrus presenting a bold new look (along with an announcement about new music) and Timothee Chalamet mHe wore facial hair that made the Internet vibrate, unlike his razor. (OK, that was cheesy, we confess). In addition, a member of the Kardashian family has already shown a new cut and color, probably the first of many in 2020.
Here are the surprising and unexpected celebrity changes this week …
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
In the news that shook the world on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the unprecedented announcement that they are stepping back as members of the royal family, and said they would work to "become financially independent,quot; and had the total support of Queen Elizabeth II.
But the declaration of Buckingham Palace was quite shocking and hinted at the royal family's internal reaction to the couple's decision: "The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement began. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
And Kylie wins the prize for the first Celeb Major hair change of 2020, presenting a new hair color just days after the new year began.
The 22-year-old girl debuted with her long bright yellow strands on Instagram, captioning the photo: "delicious." Missed opportunity to use "Get up and shine!" to release his new and cheerful & # 39; do TBH & # 39 ;.
Miley Cyrus
New year, new music, what a hair! Miley celebrated all three on Instagram, released a new chlorine blonde and announced that the new music will arrive in 2020.
Katie Jones / Variety / Shutterstock
Leonardo Dicaprio
Thanks to Brad Pitt, From Leo Once upon a time in Hollywood … co-star, now we have a new nickname for the Oscar winner: LDC!
In his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes after winning the Best Supporting Actor, Brad greeted him, calling him "LDC,quot; before revealing that he would have shared "the raft,quot; if he had been in Titanic. Iconic.
Kristina Bumphrey / StarPix / Shutterstock
Timothee Chalamet
The Internet boyfriend of the moment debuted with a new facial hair at the National Board of Review 2020 gala, wearing a faint & # 39; stache and chin sitch.
PA Images / Sipa USA
Nicki Minaj
The wax figure of the rapper and radio presenter was once again in the news when the headline replica, which first debuted in 2015 at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, was sent to the company's location in Berlin. And yes, people still cannot overcome the resemblance of the statue, or the lack of it, with its muse. Twitter, take it off!
"Who TF is THAT? Because it's not #NickiMinaj," said a tweet. "Who was the model for this? Surely it wasn't Nicki the rapper," wrote another.
But what does Nicki think of that? Well, in 2015, he got excited about the creation and wrote on Instagram: "I love it and I can't wait to see it."
